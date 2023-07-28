Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Danis Goulet directed two of the first three episodes of the farewell season of “Reservation Dogs,” including a season three opener that debuts Aug. 2 on FX on Hulu.

Goulet was asked what the “magic” of the show is for her. And that led to her telling a story.

Goulet said she has known “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo, a Native filmmaker from Oklahoma, since about 2005. “Meeting Sterlin, you immediately like him,” she said.

Like Harjo, Goulet is Indigenous and from the middle of a country, albeit a different country. She’s from Saskatchewan, Canada.

“And I feel like we immediately had a kind of affinity, like we understood each other even though we came from two different places,” she said.

Elaborating, she said Saskatchewan is often called the flyover province. “And I feel like it’s places that are in the middle that people don’t think about or don’t really talk about. It’s like Sterlin was always talking about it and always just had this incredible thing about him. He was always telling me ‘You ought to come down to Oklahoma. You’ve got to come and see.’”

Goulet said she always wanted to go, but the opportunity didn’t arise until she traveled to Oklahoma to direct a season two episode of “Reservation Dogs.”

“And as soon as I did, I realized that part of why Sterlin is so likable and so amazing really comes out of the place where he is from,” she said.

“And obviously there’s this amazing connection that we all have as Indigenous filmmakers, but I think something that’s so special about the show is the specificity of it. It is unapologetically Oklahoman and that runs throughout the entire show. It’s an Indigenous show. It’s an Oklahoma show. It’s like the whole crew is from Oklahoma, and I think it adds an ethos to the show, which makes it really done in a different way. And that affects both how it’s made under Sterling’s leadership, but also what ends up on the screen, which is this incredibly rich, complex, specific portrait of rural Indigenous life with these amazing characters.”

All of it, Goulet said, is because it comes directly out of Harjo’s experiences in Oklahoma and the world he inhabits as an Indigenous (Seminole, Muscogee) person here.

“So there are so many entry points, whether you know the world or not,” she said.

“What we hope for as creatives and as storytellers is to have that specificity of world. It’s part of what makes things so rich, because I really do believe ... that the more specific something is, the more universal it becomes. And I think the wear of it and the perspective and the life experience, all of what Sterlin brings to the show, is part of what has made it so successful and so relatable to so many people. It’s like, ‘Oh, Sterlin’s my friend, I love him.’ But now the whole world gets to see into his brain and his life experience and it’s no surprise that the show is so loved.”

