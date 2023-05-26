Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Legendary director Joe Dante is coming to Circle Cinema as part of an upcoming event — Graveyard Shift’s Slumber Party: Smalls 2 the Wall.

The June 24 all-night movie marathon will feature five films. Circle Cinema members will have an exclusive opportunity to meet Dante. Two of his films, “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” (1990) and “Innerspace” (1987), will be shown. He will provide a special introduction to the opening film.

Tickets ($50) for Circle members go on sale Wednesday, May 31 for the members-only Dante meet and greet with admission to all five films or $25. Meet and greet tickets are limited and include an exclusive talk from Dante with an opportunity for photos and signings. To become a member, join online at CircleCinema.org/memberships.

General tickets ($30) will go on sale Friday, June 1 for admission to all five films. Tickets will be available at CircleCinema.org or at the box office, 10 S. Lewis Avenue.

Slumber Party: Smalls 2 the Wall is presented by Graveyard Shift, Oklahoma’s premier big screen experience for cult and retro movies. This year is themed around big screen hits with little villains. Screening in addition to the Dante films will be “Dolls” (1986) on 35mm film, a teddy bear gone bad in “The Pit” (1981) and Chucky, the king of small-time scares, in “Child’s Play” (1988).

Commemorative Slumber Party posters and t-shirts designed by Randy Riggs will also be on sale.

About the films:

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch” (35mm print, PG-13, 1990, 106 min): This wild sequel delivers an endless supply of gags and satire when gremlins are unleashed in New York City.

“Innerspace” (PG, 1987, 120 min): A secret experiment goes wrong when a test pilot (Dennis Quaid) is miniaturized and injected into the body of a hypochondriac grocery clerk (Martin Short).

“Child’s Play” (R, 1988, 87 min): A single mother gives her son a much sought-after doll for his birthday, only to discover that the doll is possessed by the soul of a serial killer.

“The Pit” (R, 1981, 96 min): A disturbed boy with a demonic teddy bear discovers man-eating creatures in the woods.

“Dolls” (35mm print, R, 1986, 77 min): An unsuspecting family meets an elderly couple with a vast collection of murderous dolls. Directed by Stuart Gordon (Re-Animator).

For more information, visit CircleCinema.org or call the box office at 918-585-3456.