A sharp-dressed man tells a bank teller he wants to withdraw all the money from his account.

The sharp-dressed man’s name: John Dillinger. He doesn’t have an account, but he has a gun.

“You’re being robbed by the John Dillinger gang. That’s the best there is. These few dollars you will lose here today, they are going to buy you stories to tell your children and your great-grandchildren. This could be one of the big moments in your life. Don’t make it your last.”

That’s not a quote from the “real” Dillinger.

The words came from actor Warren Oates in the opening scene of “Dillinger,” a shot-in-Oklahoma film released 50 years ago — June 19, 1973.

“I think it was one of the better films that was shot in Oklahoma, just depending on what your personal preferences are,” Teresa Wilkerson Lane said.

Lane, a former Tulsan, had a minor role in “Dillinger.” Asked why she ranks “Dillinger” among the better shot-in-Oklahoma films, she cited the cast and the performances.

“Anything with Ben Johnson, I am going to watch several times,” Lane said.

“Plus, I love Warren Oates. I think it is one of Warren Oates’ better movies. He did a lot of kind of avant garde and different genres, but I think this is one of his best performances, as far as I am concerned. And I thought Michelle Phillips was great in it, too.”

Phillips pivoted to acting after being in the music group The Mamas & The Papas. She received a Golden Globe Award nomination for most promising newcomer after appearing in “Dillinger.”

The “Dillinger” cast also included Richard Dreyfuss, Cloris Leachman, Harry Dean Stanton, Geoffrey Lewis and Steve Kanaly.

It was a cast with bling.

Five months before filming began, Leachman and Johnson snared Academy Awards for their work in “The Last Picture Show.” Dreyfuss (Baby Face Nelson in “Dillinger”) was five years away from earning an Oscar for “The Goodbye Girl.”

“Dillinger” was written and directed by John Milius, a revered screenwriter before making his directorial debut on Oklahoma soil. Among films Milius later directed were “The Wind and the Lion,” “Conan the Barbarian” and “Red Dawn,” which reunited three cast members from the shot-in-Tulsa Francis Ford Coppola film “The Outsiders.” Milius and Coppola earned Oscar nominations for best adapted screenplay on 1979’s “Apocalypse Now.”

Okies were employed in front of and behind the camera because “Dillinger” was shot in places like Enid, Ardmore, Dougherty, Nash, Jefferson and Oklahoma City.

Darrell Todd said the “whole town” — relatives included — showed up to be outfitted as extras when shooting (and “shooting”) took place in Nash. He was an eighth-grader at the time.

“I always tell people my grandmother and sister were killed by Baby Face Nelson,” he said.

Enid postal worker Curt McCoy landed a role as a warden taken hostage by Dillinger. Another local postal worker, Calvin Bergdall, played a reporter who fired questions at Dillinger during a perp walk. Cecil Stephens, a bellman at the Youngblood Hotel, joined McCoy as a “hostage.”

Because “Dillinger” was set in the 1930s, the production company needed era-appropriate automobiles. Steve Davis responded to a cars-needed advertisement in The Oklahoman and, in addition to providing vehicles for the film, he wound up in multiple scenes as an extra. Perks included transporting Johnson to Oklahoma City to catch a flight (they had a nice chat) and attempting to teach Dreyfuss how to drive a Model A Ford.

“We wound up pulling his car in a scene with a tow bar attached to the back of a 1966 El Camino,” Davis said.

Lane, a 1969 Nathan Hale High School graduate, learned from one of her Oklahoma State University professors that “Dillinger” was shooting in the area — and perhaps she could get a part?

Lane joined a line of people with similar intentions. She read for legendary casting directors Fred Roos (“American Graffiti,” “The Outsiders”) and Mike Fenton (“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Back to the Future,” “E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial”) and was rewarded with a speaking role.

Lane played flirty girl Pearl in an outdoor scene where Enid doubles for Tucson, Arizona. She approaches Dillinger and tells him he looks like Dillinger. A celebrity gangster trying to lay low, Dillinger responds by saying people tell him he looks like Douglas Fairbanks.

“I like Dillinger better,” Pearl said.

Pearl’s male companion in the scene is Homer Van Meter, a member of Dillinger’s gang played by Stanton.

“When the movie got released, I was in L.A. and I was doing some modeling and that kind of stuff, and one of the guys that was helping me out (with my career) was Bill Robinson,” Lane said. “He was the agent for Carol Burnett. He called me and said ‘Hey, ‘Dillinger’ is coming out today. Do you want to go see it?’ And I said ‘Sure.’ So we went to a little cinema there in L.A., and Harry Dean Stanton was there with his friend and they were a couple of rows ahead of us. It was 12 o’clock or something like that, so there weren’t very many people there. Anyway, we kind of waved and talked with each other after the film.”

Lane is complimentary of her cast interactions. Lane said Phillips was “super nice.” While at an Enid hotel that housed the actors, Phillips asked Lane if she wanted to get high, according to Lane. (It was the make-love-not-war 1970s, explained Lane.)

After shooting the “Tucson” scene, Lane and the “Dillinger” folks went to a honky tonk to unwind. Lane was mortified when she spilled a bloody mary on the table. Maybe the months-later arrival of a $325 “Dillinger” paycheck had a healing effect?

After finishing course work at OSU in ‘73, Lane loaded up her Dodge Dart (and her Old English sheepdog) to chase the Hollywood dream. Roos volunteered to help Lane if she ever made it to California, and he was true to his word: “He would take me to parties with George Lucas, and Cindy Williams would be there, and she and I would be competing with each other for a ton of parts, which obviously she got and I didn’t.”

Lane eventually chose other pursuits, but she accepted an invite from Roos to help with extras when “The Outsiders” was shot in her hometown in 1982. Lane and her daughter were extras in the burning church scene. Now she’s a yoga teacher in Idaho, where her daughter also resides.

“I still get texts all the time from people saying ‘I just watched ‘Dillinger.’’” Lane said this week. “It’s one of those late-night things, I guess, that they show over and over.”

“Dillinger” (93% Rotten Tomatoes score) opened with two full-house crowds at Enid’s Chief Theater in ‘73. The audience applauded when the Enid Convention Hall appeared on the big screen, according to the Enid News & Eagle.

Said Todd: “It was kind of hard to watch it as a film because you are watching it as ‘Hey, there is Uncle Larry’ or ‘Hey, there is Uncle Clyde.’”

Todd, talking about Oates, said they couldn’t have picked anyone who looked more like Dillinger. Oates consented to an interview with the Enid News & Eagle on the fourth day of shooting in October of 1972.

“I’m really enjoying this film,” he told the newspaper. “I like being out in the fresh air and sunshine while shooting.”

A wire service story that same month quoted Johnson as saying he is so mean in “Dillinger” that he sometimes even scares himself. Because “The Last Picture Show” was still fresh on minds, Johnson said the profanity in the script caused him to turn down a part in the the film and he had to be talked into accepting. “I would have rather won the Academy Award for another picture,” he said.

The characters played by Oates and Johnson are on a bullets-and-blood collision course in “Dillinger,” which received an “R” rating. The film was released six years after another gangster flick (“Bonnie and Clyde”) caught flak for an excess of graphic violence.

In writing about “Dillinger” post-release, the Enid News & Eagle clarified a stance. The newspaper did not publicize R-rated films, “but this, we feel, is a legitimate exception.”

At the time “Dillinger” was being made, Todd assumed it was just going to be a “Godfather” knockoff. Plus, “Dillinger” was from American International Pictures, which was known for drive-in theater fare.

“As I go back and watch it now, I can watch it and go, ‘damn, that wasn’t that bad of a movie,’” Todd said. “It was pretty good. Then you start thinking of the different actors who were in it. It was full of people who were either stars then or becoming stars. ... Looking back on it, I think it holds up pretty good.”



