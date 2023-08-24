Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Actor and music artist Dennis Quaid was on familiar turf — Oklahoma — when he performed last weekend at Mabee Center.

Since 2017, Quaid has enlisted for duty in three shot-in-Oklahoma films: “I Can Only Imagine,” which tells the story behind the MercyMe song; “American Underdog,” a Kurt Warner biopic; and the soon-to-be released “Reagan,” a Ronald Reagan biopic (details later).

Quaid credited Oklahoma’s film incentives for his recurring acting gigs here.

“It has boomed once you guys got that film incentive going,” he said. “I mean, it’s booming around here.”

The most recent trip had nothing to do with the movie business and everything to do with sharing music with people he feels like he knows.

Quaid released a gospel album July 28 and was among performers at Bill and Gloria Gaither’s Gaither Homecoming music event Aug. 18-19 in Tulsa. The album was released via Gaither Music Group.

“I grew up in the Baptist church, and I guess it’s like a prodigal son story and it’s a journey — my personal journey, really, of my faith and my spiritual journey to the present,” Quaid said, providing details about the album in an interview between Mabee Center performances.

Quaid said a lot of music artists wait until later in their careers to record a gospel album.

“I’m a late starter, so I’m doing a gospel record early in my musical career,” he said, calling himself a later bloomer. “It felt good. It was really kind of a calling, to tell you the truth. You’ve got to listen to the voice inside you.”

Long interested in music, Quaid played Jerry Lee Lewis in the 1989 film “Great Balls of Fire.” Quaid contributed a couple of tracks on the soundtrack of the 1981 film “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” (he starred as a country singer alongside Kristy McNichol). Five years ago, he and his band, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, released a debut album. Quaid said he loves working with the Sharks. The album, however, went nowhere.

“But everything happens as it’s meant to be,” he said.

Quaid said he gave his first gospel album the title of “Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners” because he wanted the largest audience he could get. It debuted at No. 1 on the Christian/gospel albums chart.

“Can you get higher than that? I don’t know,” Quaid said. “It was really shocking. I was dumbfounded, and I have a lot of gratitude about that because success is sometimes a tough thing to believe or take. You don’t know how these things are going to fly once they get out there, no matter what you think about it. I’m just really gratified that people relate to it and are listening.”

Quaid dished credit to Ben Isaacs, who produced the album, and co-producer David Ferguson.

“I think they really kind of ‘got’ me between the two of them,” Quaid said.

If you want to connect some dots, one of Quaid’s shot-in-Oklahoma films led to the gospel album.

“I had written a song — ‘On My Way to Heaven’ — 30 years ago,” he said. “I wrote my song for my mother to let her know I was OK. This was after I had gotten out of rehab, or cocaine school, as I called it.”

“Cut to 30 years later, and I’m doing ‘I Can Only Imagine.’ And (the filmmakers) heard it. Andy Erwin, who directed it, he wanted to put it in there. That was a movie about a son who writes a song for a father, and I wrote this for my mom. They said, ‘I really like it, but you should put in a bridge.’ I went into the trailer and, in like 15 minutes, I wrote the bridge. So I like to say it took me 30 years and 15 minutes to write the song. But, from there, that’s what started it. Gaither asked me to do it. I got offered by Gaither to do a gospel record probably from that movie and the song, as well.”

The album is a mix of originals (Quaid said he wrote the track “Fallen” a few years ago) and hymns he loved while growing up in the church, plus his mother’s favorite hymn — “What A Friend We Have in Jesus.”

When next you see Quaid in Tulsa, it will likely be on a movie screen.

“Reagan” is expected to be released in late January or early February of 2024. Fellow actor and music artist Tommy Howell (he’s performing Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Venue Shrine) was cast as former Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger in “Reagan.” Howell is best known for playing Ponyboy Curtis in the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.” Quaid auditioned for “The Outsiders,” as did “any actor within 10 years of my age,” Quaid said.

Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors have paused promotion for films. Quaid was in Tulsa to promote music rather than “Reagan,” but he loves the movie.

“It was the most challenging role I’ve ever had, I think, absolutely, because he was my favorite president,” he said. “So when they offered it to me, I originally said ‘No way’ because I didn’t feel like I was ... worthy, or I didn’t really feel like I looked like him or sounded like him or any of that. But I thought about it for a while, and then I thought, 'well, hey, we’re both actors. We both have sunny dispositions. So, OK.'”

Back to music: What does Quaid most want people to know about his gospel album?

“Rather than what I want them to know about it, I hope they relate to it,” he said. “That’s all, I hope they are entertained, that they like the music and that they relate to it — what it’s about.”

Quaid described performing at Mabee Center as fantastic, and he called the venue incredible. He said he looked out in the crowd and saw good people.

“The people here, it’s really my audience,” he said. “I mean, I know these people. I grew up in Texas and east Texas. I know these people, and I feel like they’re my audience and that I could speak to them. They certainly speak to me. That’s why I just hope it relates to them like they relate to me.”