Spoiler alert: This story contains details about the newest episode of “Reservation Dogs.” You may prefer to watch the episode before reading. The episode became available Aug. 9 on FX on Hulu.

The Deer Lady, a fan-favorite supernatural character in the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” gets an origin story in the third episode of the current and farewell season.

Titled “Deer Lady,” the episode is preceded by a viewer discretion advisory due to images of abuse and abduction.

The powerful episode, written by “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo, includes flashbacks to Deer Lady’s childhood at an American Indian boarding school, where its young residents were forced to assimilate into a culture other than their own.

“This show is such a modern show, so it doesn’t often dip into something historical and this Deer Lady origin story that was so brilliantly written by Sterlin takes us back to real history,” Danis Goulet, who directed the episode, said.

“I think that’s probably the power of where it comes from is in knowing that this happened to children, and that this boarding school system didn’t just happen to one child at one school. It was an entire system set up across America to eradicate the Indian in the child, which was the goal of the school. We now, of course, know that this is wrong. That it was written as a Deer Lady episode was such a brilliant way into it because she’s such a fantastic character.”

Goulet said Kaniehtiio Horn, who plays Deer Lady, is an incredible actress who can handle so many complex moments — from rage to sadness — with grace.

“And what I love about the episode is that we really get a deeper view into who she is as a character,” Goulet said.

“Because she is a fantastical character, it’s easy to go, ‘Yeah, she’s badass. She marches in and does what she wants.’ But to really peek behind the curtain to see who she is, and why, I think is really amazing. Then to choose to place that in a real historical context is such a brilliant move by Sterlin. In the writing of this episode, it’s almost like using the Deer Lady as a Trojan horse to talk about things that people find very difficult to talk about. It’s an incredibly difficult subject. It’s very traumatic, and I also don’t think it’s been contended with in the U.S. enough.”

In 2022, the U.S. Department of the Interior released a report on the abuses children endured in the federal Indian boarding school system (408 schools in 37 states or territories) from 1819 to 1969.

The investigation, which identified marked and unmarked burial sites at 50-plus schools, determined the federal Indian boarding school system used systematic militarized and identity-alteration tactics in an attempt to assimilate American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children through education and measures like assigning different names, cutting residents’ hair and discouraging/preventing the use of Native languages, religions and cultural practices.

Goulet, asked what she hopes or thinks the reaction to the “Deer Lady” origin episode will be, said, “Well, I know it’s going to be emotional. I know it might be tough for people. We had to ask ourselves so many questions about how much to show and how much to hold back. But I think if people are not familiar with this history, I really do hope that it leads to more understanding about what happened.”

Continuing, Goulet said “Reservation Dogs” is a groundbreaking series that shows Indigenous people as complex characters and, in a way, you shouldn’t have to celebrate that. But the episode will help viewers sink into a deeper understanding of the violence inflicted on Indigenous people.

“And what’s so important is the Deer Lady as a character has so much agency, in spite of the fact that this has happened to her,” Goulet said. “She’s just got so much power. And I think it’s important for people to be affected by seeing that. I would hope that any human being would watch that and feel something and, by feeling that, they would have a deeper understanding of what Indigenous people have been through in this country and what it means to take children away from their families.”

Goulet said the child actors who portray the boarding school residents were wonderful.

“And they were speaking in Kiowa, which is an endangered language,” she said. “So not only did they have to perform and do action and show emotion, they had to speak lines in a language that they didn’t know that very few people speak. And so to bring that kind of specificity and to bring the Kiowa language to the screen, when it was the boarding schools that had the agenda to take that language away, it was incredibly emotional for those of us shooting it.”