A Deadline story about actor Lily Gladstone prior to the Cannes debut of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” called her a breakout star and an early Oscar contender.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s book about the serial murder of Osages in Oklahoma in the 1920s. In the Deadline story, Gladstone recalled being upset when she learned in the fifth grade that the Osages were being killed for oil money.

“My father joked about how he’d heard that Osages had so much money they would buy a Rolls Royce, and when it ran out of gas, they’d go, ‘Oh well, I guess it’s time for another one.’ And then they’d go buy another car,” Gladstone said in the Deadline story.

In a separate and exclusive Deadline story, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio talked about how they found their emotional handle for "Killers of the Flower Moon."