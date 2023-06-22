The Osage News has published an exclusive interview with “Killers of the Flower Moon” stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.
The interview took place at a hotel following the world premiere of the Martin Scorsese film at Cannes Film Festival.
“My feeling is that, when we saw it, it was a masterpiece with someone like Marty doing it,” De Niro told Shannon Shaw Duty, editor of the Osage News.
“There’s no right or wrong in telling the story. He’s presenting this, I hate to use these types of words, but that’s what it is, a masterpiece, a work of art and it’s very long. He has the right to make it that, tell the story in his way and people have to come to it. You don’t start cutting it because people don’t understand it or they get impatient, or this or that. This is the story, it’s the way it’s told and this is the way you have to look at it, like a work of art. It’s that simple. It just so happens that Marty did a wonderful, great job of this subject. With love, and heart and passion and empathy.”
People are also reading…
Shot in Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on a bestselling book by David Grann and depicts the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage for profit. The film will be released to theaters in October.
For the complete interview with the “Killers of the Flower Moon” stars, go to osagenews.org.