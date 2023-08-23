Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

David Koechner, who brought life to Champ Kind in “Anchorman,” Todd Packer in “The Office” and Bill Lewis in “The Goldbergs,” is coming to Bricktown Comedy Club Tulsa for five stand-up comedy shows Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Bonus: Koechner also will host “The Office” trivia 4 p.m. Sunday at the same venue.

Koechner, in a telephone interview prior to his Tulsa trip, said fans of “The Office” are rabid.

“It’s almost like a church service because they are all so excited,” he said, indicating that he began doing “The Office” trivia shows a year and a half ago.

“We noticed the peoples’ thirst for all things ‘The Office’ and we thought let’s see if we can come up with an offering.”

Koechner and fellow comedian Rob Maher concocted the trivia idea and pitched it to a club owner who loved it.

“He manages, like, 15 clubs so we thought we had something,” Koechner said. “Every club takes it. It always does well. Often times, it will sell out before my regular shows do.”

Koechner said he starts the trivia shows in character as Todd Packer “but I don’t know if people want an hour and a half of Todd Packer.”

Why woudn’t they want an hour and a half of Packer? “He’s a bit obnoxious.”

Koechner, asked what he loves about Packer, said, “As an actor, you love that you can say things to peoples’ faces that you could never say in real life. To me, that’s the treat. You would never say that stuff to another human being.”

Koechner hails from a town -- Tipton, Missouri -- that’s about a five-hour drive from Tulsa. He gave college a whirl before heading to Chicago to train at ImprovOlympic and Second City Theater. He became a “Saturday Night Live” cast member in 1995 and was in a “rookie” class that included Will Ferrell, Darrell Hammond, Jim Breuer, Cheri Oteri, Nancy Walls and writer Adam McKay.

Koechner’s long filmography substantiates that he has been a busy man since being introduced to SNL audiences. He reunited with Ferrell and McKay on “Anchorman” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Both films were directed by McKay and written by Ferrell and McKay.

In “Anchorman,” Koechner was cast as Champ Kind, a cowboy hat-wearing sportscaster who was part of a TV news team anchored by Ferrell’s character, Ron Burgundy.

The cowboy hat? It was McKay’s idea. Koechner, asked if he had much leeway in being Champ, said, “It was pretty much on the page. Adam McKay and Will Ferrell are brilliant writers so, from then on, it was whatever fun we had on that set. I auditioned for the role, so I had to have a take, right? Clearly it matched their expectations. And then the producers were down with it, too. From then on, we improvised quite a bit in that movie -- every scene actually. I guess I had some leeway. I would have to go back through the script and look at exactly what thing you contributed when. But it was pretty much a hybrid. Sometimes you would do half a line scripted and half a line improvised. Stuff like that. But it was certainly a unique chemistry that I have not witnessed again except in the Anchorman movies.”

Regarding his recurring character on “The Goldbergs,” Koechner said, “It’s fun to watch Bill Lewis cry, isn’t it? I love how Bill is just an emotional train wreck, really. That was so much fun to play with.”

Koechner is coming to Tulsa as part of his Blue Skies and Dirty Lies Comedy Tour. It was suggested to him his experiences at ImprovOlympic, Second City and SNL might prepare him for anything he encounters on stages.

“I would agree,” he said. “I put quite a few miles on stage before I got that job, so it’s a great training ground. You certainly find out who you are, I think. And then you find out if you are having success or not, right away. There is a book about improv called ‘Something Wonderful Right Away,’ written years and years ago. That’s the result. It’s either something wonderful or something horrible.”

And thrilling? “It’s very invigorating. And then once you become adept at it, it’s somewhat addictive.”

Koechner said people who come to his Bricktown Comedy Club shows won’t be disappointed.

“I know it’s a new club there in Tulsa, so we’re looking forward to playing that,” he said. “If you are interested in a fun night, it’s not to be missed.”