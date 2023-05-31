Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Circle Cinema is offering free admission to view D-Day memorabilia on display in the lobby, Tuesday, June 6. The display is courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

A news advisory from Circle Cinema said the display can be viewed at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The viewing comes on a D-Day anniversary. On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces staged the largest seaborne invasion in history. The “D-Day Remembered” display presents a thrilling, inspiring and unromanticized account of the most significant military engagement of the 20th century, said the news advisory.

Also on Tuesday, June 6, Circle Cinema will offer free screenings of two episodes of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” beginning at 7 p.m.