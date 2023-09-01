Lydia Fletcher Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Lydia Fletcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Future of filmmaking in Oklahoma Oklahoma’s film industry is gaining international attention as more big-name productions such as “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Twisters” are filmed in the state. Oklahoma’s film industry brought an estimated $200 million in direct impact to Oklahoma’s economy in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 and helped provide around 15,000 local employment opportunities. Tulsa World Scene intern Lydia Fletcher spent the summer visiting the studios and soundstages making this industry a viable option for Oklahomans. From Prairie Surf Media in Oklahoma City supporting blockbuster productions, to the growing Cherokee Film hub in Owasso, creating a space for Native representation in film, more people across Oklahoma are becoming involved in this growing industry.

Oklahoma is known for its oil and gas industries, but another industry is paving the way to provide Oklahomans with a renewable resource: film.

More communities in Oklahoma are finding ways to bring the industry to the state through financial incentives.

Meg Gould, the executive director of Tulsa’s office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, said she is working to bring a film incentive to Tulsa, which would be the fourth in the state.

Gould said right now, the initiative is in the beginning stages, and there are a variety of ways to get funding.

“For example, some (funds) come from the city as part of economic development funds, which is sometimes tied to a city council vote if over a certain amount,” Gould said. “If it’s privately raised money, there is usually a committee that will approve who receives the funds.”

Oklahoma has incentivized its film industry since 2001, with the passing of the Compete with Canada Act. This incentive was one of the first in the U.S. and began the growth of an industry now drawing international attention to the state.

Though in the past 22 years Oklahoma’s competition changed, the goal has remained the same: boosting the economy by supporting productions filmed within the state and incentivizing them to use cast, crew and services throughout Oklahoma.

In 2021, the state film incentive cap increased from $8 million to $30 million. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell advocated for the cap to be increased to $80 million in 2023, with House Bill 1362, but the effort failed.

Pinnell said while he is disappointed Oklahoma turned away over $80 million in film business because the bill didn’t pass, he wants cities and tribal nations to consider creating their own incentives to bolster the economy.

Some of this work is already happening, as the Cherokee Nation established a $1 million annual film incentive in 2021, and Oklahoma City established a $3 million annual incentive in 2022.

Film incentives in Oklahoma

With a film incentive in the works for Tulsa, more people are looking to northeast Oklahoma as a film destination.

In 2023, Tulsa claimed big city status on MovieMaker’s “Best Places to Live and Work” list, coming in at No. 19. This was the first time Tulsa has been mentioned alongside bigger cities such as Atlanta, ranked No. 1, or Dallas, ranked No. 20.

“When I’m able to go to a film studio that’s deciding between Oklahoma and maybe Georgia, and I’m able to say, ‘Hey, in Oklahoma, we can give you our rebate at a state level, but we can also layer on top the Cherokee Nation’s and Oklahoma City’s,’ that really stops filmmakers in their tracks,” Pinnell said. “No other state can do that because of our uniqueness and our advantage that we have with the sovereign nations in Oklahoma that are investing in the film and music space.”

Pinnell isn’t the only advocate for film incentives. Rachel Cannon co-founded Prairie Surf Media alongside Matt Payne in 2021 to help drive larger productions to the state. Cannon said she works to educate legislators about the benefits of the film industry and what it means for Oklahoma to diversify its economy.

Cannon said the return on investment in 2021, which was based on the $30 million incentive, was $6.37 for every dollar put into the film industry. She said this included economic impact from incentive-supported projects such as “Tulsa King,” “Reagan” and “Reservation Dogs” but doesn’t include the impact support services like restaurants and hotels receive, which would make the return on investment much higher.

“I want people to know that our legislators are working hard to put a program in place that helps Oklahoma businesses and Oklahoma people thrive,” Cannon said. “They don’t care about the glitz of Hollywood. They care about the opportunity for Oklahoma and are working around the clock to make sure that it benefits us.”

Cannon, who worked in Los Angeles for 20 years, said when she brings legislators to Prairie Surf Media in Oklahoma City for a tour, she makes sure to bring them in on days where construction, electric or rigging work is happening. She said this is to help shift their perspective on what the film industry is and the types of jobs it provides.

“I’m not coming for a handout for Hollywood,” Cannon said. “I’m coming to build something for us.”

According to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, the 66 productions that used the state incentive in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 brought more than $203 million in direct fiscal impact and provided almost 15,000 local employment opportunities.

“At the end of the day, the program is about workforce and supporting local businesses,” said Oklahoma Film and Music Office Director Jeanette Stanton. “So, if there is an increase in the program, there’ll be an increase in the number of jobs that will be able to be offered to Oklahomans to be able to work. Ultimately, what the program is about is creating more of a consistent ecosystem where people can stay employed and stay and live in Oklahoma.”

Film career training

Building this industry further means providing more educational opportunities for those interested in film careers so they can find jobs within the state.

Richard Janes, one of the founders of Green Pastures Studio in Spencer, said while he thinks Oklahoma doesn’t have the internal workforce to consistently support large-scale productions such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” he wants to help set up Oklahoma to be ready in as early as two years.

Green Pastures Studio is also the home of the Oklahoma Film and TV Academy. OFTA offers a four-day “Set-Ready” course for anyone 18 and older aspiring to find their way into the industry, and further specialty courses for beginner and intermediate students.

These courses range from makeup and costume training, to set decorating and construction, and are scheduled in the evenings or weekends to cater to people already in a career.

Janes said after just two weekends of training, many of the students who have graduated are already working on major productions within the state.

Kourtney Hawkins transitioned from a corporate role in the oil and gas industries to the film industry in 2020 after receiving training from OFTA.

She is the office production assistant for the second season of the streaming series “Fairwood” and said she took the Set-Ready course and is now on the pathway to becoming an assistant director and eventually a director for films.

Hawkins said she has worked in various other roles on productions like “Tulsa King” and “Cricket,” which have allowed her to leave corporate life behind.

“Taking the leap allowed me to see my biggest potential,” Hawkins said. “I’ve worked on projects. I’ve been working on projects. It’s not as steady as it can be, but I had to believe that I could do it.”

Season two of “Fairwood” is one of the many productions supported by Oklahoma’s state film incentive. Janes said he really wants to see the incentive increased, but that can only be done while bolstering the workforce and film resources throughout the state.

From pre-production to editing to distribution and marketing, Janes said he wants to build resources for all aspects of the film industry.

“That puts you in a position to control your destiny,” Janes said about his goals for Oklahoma. “I think that we need to make sure Oklahoma isn’t beholden to Hollywood, that Oklahoma can control its future. I think that’s the work being done, and it’s really exciting.”