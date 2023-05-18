Circle Cinema and the Oklahoma Aquarium are teaming up for an invitation to see “The Little Mermaid” Thursday, May 25 with some extra under-the-sea fun.

Disney’s new live-action adaptation of the classic animated film will screen at 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. with guests from the Oklahoma Aquarium in the lobby between screenings.

Attendees will meet the mermaid from the Oklahoma Aquarium for fun photo-ops, get Oklahoma Aquarium giveaways and swag (including a complimentary carousel ride ticket) and learn about Oklahoma Aquarium’s mission. Tickets for the event are on sale at circlecinema.org. “The Little Mermaid” will continue to screen daily at Circle Cinema beginning Friday, May 26.

“From indie documentaries to big blockbusters like ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Circle Cinema believes there is enrichment to be found in every film,” Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema’s deputy director and programmer, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Oklahoma Aquarium to give kids and adults alike a chance to learn about the great programs they offer to explore the aquatic world from our own backyard.”

The Circle Cinema event is part of Oklahoma Aquarium’s 20th birthday “SHELLebration” throughout May. Join in the fun at the Oklahoma Aquarium with a party scheduled 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20. More information is available at okaquarium.org.

“The Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. This live-action adaption stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem.

Circle Cinema also is offering birthday party packages for private screenings of “The Little Mermaid” and popcorn for up to 80 guests. For more information, call 918-585-3456.