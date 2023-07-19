“Oppenheimer,” which opened this week, can be seen on 35mm film at Circle Cinema.

Circle Cinema is home to the only operational 35mm theatrical projectors in Tulsa, according to Ryan Thomas of Circle Cinema.

“When we reopened the theater in 2002, most every feature we screened was on 35mm film,” Thomas said. “As the industry shifted to digital formats in the late 2000s, Circle switched to digital projectors in 2012, but kept the 35mm projectors for special presentations.”

Thomas said 35mm film will always be the “gold standard” of projection at Circle Cinema and the cinema loves opportunities to show new movies like “Oppenheimer” in this format.

“Oppenheimer” will screen using the more modern platter system, with all the reels spliced together to run through a single projector for continuous playback. For older film prints screened at Circle Cinema, the cinema uses the classic reel-to-reel system with two 35mm projectors side-by-side in the booth, switching from one to the other when the cigarette burn appears in the corner of the frame.

A Christopher Nolan film, "Oppenheimer" follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy leads a cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek.

For showtimes, go to circlecinema.org.