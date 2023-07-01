Circle Cinema Walk of Fame

Circle Cinema’s Walk of Fame honors Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Actors, writers, directors, musicians and more, those who receive medallions on Walk of Fame have all called Oklahoma home at one point in their lives.

Class of 2023 inductees:

Crystal Kayiza

Emmy-winning filmmaker Crystal Kayiza got her start at the Jenks student film program. She has received numerous awards on her way to being named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 new faces of independent film.” Her latest documentary, “Rest Stop,” debuted at Sundance 2023 and won a short film jury award.

Kyle Bell

Muscogee Creek filmmaker Kyle Bell is a director on the rise. He earned an Emmy win for his work on “Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People.” He is a 2019 Sundance Indigenous Program Alumni, 2020 Tulsa Artist Fellow and the Rolex Protégé to cinema legend Spike Lee. His latest short, “Year Zero,” premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis, who attended high school at Booker T. Washington and Metro Christian, soared onto big screens with a featured role in “Top Gun: Maverick.” It was a fitting part as he grew up in Tulsa while his father served in the Air Force. Along with “Top Gun,” Ellis’ work on the show “Insecure” made him an in-demand actor. He recently starred as Jesus in Mel Brooks’ “History of the World: Part II.”

John Swab

Many of John Swab’s films feature his hometown of Tulsa as a backdrop, including scenes shot at Circle Cinema in 2021’s “Ida Red.” Known for action-packed thrillers, he exploded onto the scene with 2016’s “Let Me Make You a Martyr.” His projects have brought several A-list actors to Tulsa, including Oscar winners J.K. Simmons and Melissa Leo.

Mickey Reece

Oklahoma City director Mickey Reece is one of the hardest-working independent filmmakers today, producing more than 30 features and shorts since his debut in 2008. From quirky comedies to throwback horror, each of his films pushes the boundaries of his own established form and unique brand of art-house cinema. His latest film, “Country Gold,” premiered in Tulsa at Circle Cinema in 2023.

For names and bios of past Walk of Fame honorees, go to circlecinema.org/walk-of-fame.