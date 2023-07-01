The suburbs are in a different place now, but Circle Cinema remains a go-to place for film lovers.
When Circle Cinema debuted, it was the city’s first “suburban” movie house, never mind that the location was 10 S. Lewis Avenue — only a short distance from downtown Tulsa.
Circle Cinema is celebrating a 95th anniversary. The festivities will include the 2023 Circle Cinema Film Festival and new additions to Circle Cinema’s Walk of Fame, which honors Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.
The festival, scheduled Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, will celebrate the best in Oklahoma film, with all selected titles made in Oklahoma or by Oklahomans.
Tickets are available online at CircleCinema.org/CCFF. A $50 all-access pass includes admission to all programs with priority seating (must arrive 15 minutes prior to showtime). Individual tickets are $11 for Circle Cinema members and $13 for non-members, unless noted.
A short land acknowledgement video in Plains Indian Sign Language will play before each film. The video was created by Nathan Young, a Cherokee Nation citizen and Tulsan who is a founding a former member of the artist collective Postcommodity.
A full lineup can be found at CircleCinema.org/CCFF, but here are some programming highlights:
Thursday, July 13VIP Festival Kickoff
All-access pass holders and festival sponsors will receive invitation to an exclusive kickoff party featuring a special screening of “Enlighten” by Tulsa filmmaker Keith “Sneak” Daniels.
Friday, July 14‘Oklahoma Breakdown,’ 6:30 p.m.
The screening will include a Q&A with musician Mike Hosty and director Christopher Fitzpatrick, plus all ticket holders get free admission to see Hosty play live at Heirloom Rustic Ales after the screening as part of Rush Fest in Kendall Whittier. Hosty is a comedic, one-man-band legend in Oklahoma. He doesn’t have a promoter or gimmick to get plays on Spotify. Those who know his talents swear by him. His sound fills up the room of a four-piece band without relying on drum loops or triggers. Said a news release: There is simply nobody on Earth quite like him. Hosty’s song “Oklahoma Breakdown” was covered by Red Dirt artist Stoney LaRue and blew up so much in Texas that it became a top-selling single. This documentary “explores why a legend of the underground avoids the limelight when he could be a millionaire.”
Saturday, July 15Crystal Kaziya Short Films + Walk of Fame induction, 11 a.m.
A Q&A with special guest Crystal Kaziya will be moderated by Autumn Brown, Ph.D. Meet the Emmy-winning filmmaker and Tulsan as she is inducted into Circle Cinema’s Walk of Fame. Kaziya got her start at the Jenks student film program. She has received numerous awards on her way to being named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 new faces of independent film.” Her latest documentary, “Rest Stop,” debuted at Sundance 2023, winning a short film jury award for U.S. fiction. See that short along with “Edgecombe” and “See You Next Time.”
‘Bad Press’ – 1 p.m. reception, 2 p.m. film
The screening will include a Q&A with Becca Landsberry-Baker (director), Angel Ellis (reporter featured in the film) and Shannon Shaw Duty (Osage News editor). The Q&A will be moderated by Allison Herrera (KOSU Indigenous affairs reporter). “Bad Press” won a Special Jury Award at Sundance for freedom of expression. Said a promo for the film: When the Muscogee Nation suddenly begins censoring its free press, a rogue reporter fights to expose her government’s corruption in a historic battle that will have ramifications for all of Indian Country. Short film “Ghosts” will be shown before the feature.
‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection,’ 4 p.m. reception, 5 p.m. film with encore 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16
The screening will include a Q&A with writer and producer Randy Schmidt. This new documentary draws from Schmidt’s bestseller “Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter.” Carpenter was the first in a long line of celebrities to suffer from an eating disorder during an era when the vastly misunderstood phenomenon brought shame and public humiliation. For the first time, we hear Carpenter’s personal struggle in her own voice through never-before-released recordings and through the legendary voices of those who knew her and were inspired by her music.
‘Fancy Dance,’ 5 p.m.
The screening will include a Q&A with filmmakers. Directed by Erica Tremblay and starring Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), “Fancy Dance” made its premiere at Sundance. The story: A Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from her white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in the hope of keeping what’s left of their family intact.
‘Oklahoma Underground,’ 7:30 p.m.
The short film will include a Q&A with director Brea Mullen. A “Miami in Tulsa” reception in the lobby after the film will feature art from the film on display and a live DJ. Eight artists from Tulsa traveled to Miami, Florida, to exhibit during one of America’s most prestigious art weeks. Bringing an unheard voice to the coast, these artists band together as a community as they test their limits in a new environment full of possibility.
Sunday, July 16‘We Will Speak,’ 4 p.m.
This is a Circle Cinema Film Festival documentary feature winner. With fewer than 1,500 fluent speakers left, a small group of Cherokee activists race to save their language from extinction. The screening will include a Q&A with filmmakers.
‘Barroom Heroes,’ 5:30 p.m.
Premiere screening. There will be a short memorial before the film in remembrance of Broken Arrow’s Daniel Davis Aston, who was killed in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Daniel worked at Elote, the restaurant featured in the film. “Barroom Heroes” documents the journey of an Indigenous Chickasaw filmmaker from Oklahoma, Logan Walcher, as he joins the world of pro wrestling and lucha libre over the course of six years. The film takes the viewer inside Elote, a restaurant in Tulsa that hosts some of the most entertaining comedy wrestling in the country within its hilariously small 10-foot ring.
‘Bug Man,’ 6:30 p.m.
This is a Circle Cinema Film Festival narrative feature winner. The screening will include a Q&A with filmmakers. “Bug Man” follows the life of a young man who, after his world is turned upside down by a bad break-up along an old Oklahoma highway, ends up moving into a 1968 VW Beetle with 8-foot spider legs. The short film “Dead Bird Hearts” will show before the feature.
The 2023 Circle Cinema Film Festival is sponsored by Black Optical, WeStreet Credit Union, Cherokee Nation Film Office, Aberson’s, Oklahoma Film + Music Office, McNellie’s Group, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture, Spexton, O’Fallon Properties, Tulsa Remote and Neveqaya Fine Arts.