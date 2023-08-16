Dennis Quaid at Gaither Homecoming

Actor and touring musician Dennis Quaid will be among the more than two dozen music artists who will joining Bill and Gloria Gaither for a Gaither Homecoming event Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mabee Center.

A promo for the event said Quaid will release his debut gospel album, “Fallen, A Gospel Record for Sinners,” on the Gaither Gospel Series music label this fall.

For tickets, go to mabeecenter.com.

Ann Bell and Tulsa Sound

Ann Bell, Queen of the Tulsa Sound, will perform Saturday, Aug. 19 with longtime friend and music partner Jim Sweney at the Venue Shrine.

The Tulsa Sound band will include Tom Nicholson, keys; Billy Estes, drums; Frank Padilla, percussion; Pete Marriott, guitar; Steve Hickerson, guitar; Ron Morgan, bass; Wade Inman, sax; Jennifer Marriott and Ari Yvon, background vocals. Chris Campbell is expected to appear on stage, and the show will feature guest appearances by Tulsa Sound legends Don White and David Teegarden Sr.

Tickets are available in advance at StubWire.com for $45 or $50 at the door. Tickets also can be purchased at tulsashrine.com.

The Head And The Heart/Father John Misty

The Head And The Heart is touring in support of a fifth studio album (“Every Shade of Blue”) and will perform Saturday, Aug. 19 at Tulsa Theater. It’s a co-headlining show with Father John Misty.

The Head And The Heart established the band’s status in the music world by landing prime time main stage slots at events like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.

Fuerza Regida at the BOK Center

The band Fuerza Regida comes to Tulsa to promote their two recent releases, “Pa Que Hablen (So Y’all Can Talk),” and “Sigan Hablando (Keep Talking),” with a concert 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the BOk Center, 200 Civic Center.

Led by singer-songwriter Jesus Oritz Paz, the California-based band has steadily built for itself a solid reputation for its “requinto urbano” music, which combines the acoustic approach of various styles of Mexican music with the energy and explicitness of contemporary rap. The band’s most recent single, “Bebe Dame,” a collaboration with Grupo Frontera, recently topped the U.S. Latino charts.

Get ‘Lost’ on the Guthrie Green

Sofia Coppola’s Academy Award-winning romantic comedy, “Lost in Translation,” will be shown as part of the Guthrie Green’s “Movies in the Park” series, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the park 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs, and to enjoy pre-movie activities that will include Tarot card readings by Merryweather.

The movie, which will begin at dusk, is the story of the unlikely romance between an aging actor (Bill Murray) and a young newlywed (Scarlett Johansson) who happen to meet in a bar in Tokyo, and whose shared feelings of loneliness bring them together for a few days.

“Lost in Translation” is rated R for some sexual content. guthriegreen.com.