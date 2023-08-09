Waltz on the Wild Side

Tulsa’s NEFF Brewing is partnering with the Tulsa Zoo for a “Waltz on the Wild Side Pint Night,” beginning 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave.

Purchase any full-size serving of one of the brewery’s beers for $15 and receive a limited edition pint glass emblazoned with the Tulsa Zoo logo.

A portion of the proceeds from this pint night will go to benefit the Tulsa Zoo and its many programs designed to preserve and protect species from around the world and help educate the public about the myriad forms of life that share the planet with us.

The Tulsa Zoo’s major fundraising event, Waltz on the Wild Side, will take place Sept. 22 and will especially benefit the zoo’s African carnivores. For more about Waltz on the Wild Side: waltzonthewildside.org

Woodcarving and Arts Festival

This event, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12, presented by the Eastern Oklahoma Woodcarvers Association will feature woodcarving, wood turning, weaving, stained glass, blacksmithing, quilting and more. It will be at Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St., Broken Arrow. For more information, go to www.eowa.us

‘The Unknown Country’ and retro movies

Native actor Richard Ray Whitman will be in attendance for a Q&A during a 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, screening of “The Unknown Country” at Circle Cinema.

Daily showtimes for “The Unknown Country” begin Friday, Aug. 11. The film stars Lily Gladstone, who is in the cast of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Here’s what the film is about: Reeling from a devastating loss, Tana (Gladstone) is pulled back into the world by an unexpected invitation to her cousin’s wedding. She packs up her late grandmother’s Cadillac, driving from her home in Minnesota to South Dakota. After reconnecting with her Oglala Lakota family, Tana sets off to retrace a surreal journey that her grandmother took decades ago, searching for the spot captured in an old family photograph.

Also, Circle Cinema is offering a 4k restoration of 1991’s “Thelma & Louise” Saturday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 14. For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

And Fathom Events’ Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with 50th anniversary screenings of the 1973 kung fu classic “Enter The Dragon” starring Bruce Lee. Screenings are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, plus 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Cinemark Tulsa, Cinemark Broken Arrow and Regal Warren Broken Arrow.

Will Rogers and Wiley Post Fly-In

Visit the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, to see dozens of vintage planes touching down on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip at a free Will Rogers and Wiley Post Fly-In event.

A classic car show and food trucks will be part of the event. It is suggested for guests to bring their own lawn chairs.

In conjunction with the fly-in, the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch will hold its seventh annual day of remembrance with other regional airports around the country. The day commemorates not only the loss of Rogers and Post, but all aviation enthusiasts who lost their lives pursuing their passion.

Two shows at Liggett Studios

Liggett Studios, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., offers studio space to working artists as well as showcasing exhibits. Those two elements will come together in the gallery’s upcoming show, which features two artists who work at Liggett Studios.

“Awakenings” by Alyssa Fields and “Still Lifes” by Patrick Romine will open with a reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the studio, and will continue on display through Sept. 2.

Fields, who teaches at Rogers State University, said in her artist’s statement that “I never really start a painting with a true story or message in mind, yet somehow one always reveals itself through different stages of my life. The story I am currently painting is inspired by the birth of my daughter. Her story is full of vibrant color, flowing patterns and careful details. The paintings of her express the love I have for her and adventures to come.”

Romine draws inspiration for his work from the Flemish masters of the 17th century, who perfected the concept of the still-life painting as something more than an accurate depiction of inanimate objects.

As Romine states: “The exploration of texture, reflection and color leads to the discovery of something new. I try to find the nobility in simple objects, whether man-made or organic. Musical instruments, coffee urns, tea kettles and skillets are all fair game. This body of work represents my exploration into these ideas.”