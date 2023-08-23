Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ponyboy at Venue ShrineActor and music artist Tommy Howell, best known to Tulsans as Ponyboy Curtis from the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film “The Outsiders,” is returning to Tulsa for a Saturday, Aug. 26, performance at the Venue Shrine.

Howell pivoted to music during the pandemic. He released his debut album earlier this year and opened for Tanya Tucker at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

For tickets to the Venue Shrine show, go to tulsashrine.com.

Benatar, Giraldo

at River SpiritWhen the pioneering music video channel MTV debuted in 1981, the first video to air was the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star.” The next video? Pat Benatar’s “You Better Run.”

MTV exposure (and great songs) set Benatar’s career ablaze. She will perform with husband Neil Giraldo Friday, Aug. 25, at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Counting Crows will perform at the same venue Saturday, Aug. 26. For tickets to River Spirit events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Maker Faire Tulsa

Maker Faire is a gathering of people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments and projects. Featured makers and exhibits include Fab Lab Tulsa, Code Ninjas, Kyya Chocolate, SpyCon and more. Check it out Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

‘Top Gun’ at PhilbrookIf you’re feeling “the need for speed” this weekend, the Philbrook Museum of Art’s Films on the Lawn series is happy to serve as wingman, as it will present the original “Top Gun” movie this Friday, Aug. 25, with doors opening at 6 p.m., and the film itself beginning at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.).

Prior to the film, the museum will be hosting lawn games, volleyball and similar activities. Guests may bring a picnic to enjoy or purchase from the various food trucks that will be on hand.

Tickets are $12 for adults, with special package deals also available. philbrook.org.

‘American Graffiti’ returnsOklahoma actress Candy Clark was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in “American Graffiti.”

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are celebrating 50 years of George Lucas’ 1973 coming-of-age story about dragging main in a California town. The film, recently remastered and including a brand new sound mix, is cruising back into theaters with special screenings on two dates.

Showtimes are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, plus 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at AMC Southroads 20, 4923 E. 41st St.

Screenings are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Regal Warren Broken Arrow, 1700 W. Aspen Creek Drive, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Cinemark Tulsa, 10802 E. 71st St.

For tickets, go to fathomevents.com.

Sheridan Road 2.0The vocal ensemble Sheridan Road returns after a five-year hiatus to present what it terms as a “reintroduction” concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at St. James Presbyterian Church, 11970 S. Elm St.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be accepted to help fund the church’s music program.

The informal concert will feature a cappella and accompanied performances of works from the “Great American Songbook” to more contemporary songs by Manhattan Transfer, Billy Joel and The Beatles.

Sheridan Road 2.0 members are Gwen Alley, Brenda Bussman, Barry Epperley, Marla Patterson, Steve Raiford and Brian Wilson.