If you’ve been waiting to see the series finale of Bill Hader’s acclaimed HBO series “Barry,” be aware that you will have to wait just a little bit longer.

The series finale of “Succession” has an extended run time of 88 minutes and, as a result, the series finale of “Barry” will have a delayed start time.

The “Barry” farewell will debut at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, followed by the last two season two episodes of “Somebody Somewhere” at 10:05 p.m.