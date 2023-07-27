Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the fourth consecutive year, “American Idol” is taking the “Idol Across America” route to hunt for talent.

The live virtual nationwide search, conducted via Zoom, for the next superstar features audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Oklahoma’s turn arrives Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Hopefuls can sign up to audition for producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at earning a spot on the show and being crowned the next “American Idol” champ.

Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.