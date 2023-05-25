Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Salina, Oklahoma, showed up unexpectedly in the Marvel Studios series “Loki,” as did an alligator version of the title character.

Alligator Loki will star in a one-shot comic book this September. Alligator Loki No. 1 will collect the entirety of Alyssa Wong and Bob Quinn’s hit Infinity Comic series as well and will include an all-new adventure featuring the reptilian god of mischief.

“Alligator Loki’s been living in my head rent-free for the past year,” Wong said. “It’s been a ton of fun working with Bob Quinn, Pete Pantazis, and Kat Gregorowicz to bring him to life in the Infinity comic. I’m thrilled that this little guy’s shenanigans are coming to print.”

Visit local comic shops to pre-order and visit Marvel.com for details.