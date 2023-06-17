Frontier lawman Bass Reeves was an epic figure in pre-statehood Oklahoma.

British actor David Oyelowo is bringing Reeves to life in an upcoming Paramount+ series.

“Having just wrapped ‘Bass Reeves,’ I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved,” Oyelowo said in a phone interview with the Tulsa World.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Paramount for affording us the production value and the scope of the storytelling. For those who loved a show like ‘1883,’ for instance, which also, I think, did a beautiful job of platforming a formative time in this country for an audience, we’ve been able to do that and then some, I would say, with ‘Bass Reeves.’ I am just hopeful the people of Oklahoma will feel seen and celebrated through what we have made and that will be the same for a global audience. I’m very, very proud of the show we’ve made.”

A premiere date has not been announced for the series, which underwent a name change from “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” to “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” Part of the sprawling Taylor Sheridan universe, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” was shot in Fort Worth and other locations in north Texas. The anthology series will focus on other lawmen in subsequent seasons.

A former slave, Reeves was the first African American U.S. deputy marshal west of the Mississippi River. Reeves, who worked primarily in Oklahoma (then Indian Territory) and Arkansas, was responsible for 3,000-plus arrests and spent the twilight of his life as a police officer in Muskogee.

Oyelowo, who won an NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film “Selma,” answered questions related to the Reeves series.

At what point in your life did you first hear about Bass Reeves?

The first time I heard the name Bass Reeves was in 2014. A producer called David Permut called up my reps and was interested in me for playing Bass Reeves.

I had no idea who he was, and I had no idea what he had done and his historical significance, but it only took a fairly limited Google search to find myself completely confused as to why this wasn’t a character I was very aware of and a character who should have had multiple TV shows and films and books and songs and literature written about them.

It very quickly became obvious to me that, for some bizarre reason, the legacy of this very significant figure in relation to what he had done and what he had achieved and when he had achieved it had somehow, almost intentionally, been marginalized and kept from the public consciousness, and I very quickly became passionate, borderline obsessed, with the idea of making something that would contribute to him being more of a known entity for the public and an audience.

As you continued to learn more about Bass Reeves, what did you discover that you admired about him?

I continue to admire what he achieved at a time when it was almost impossible to achieve that very thing.

This was a man who was coming out of enslavement, and that’s not just a physical state. That’s a mentally debilitating state to be in.

So to have the personhood to go on to not only be a deputy marshal in the era of Reconstruction where there was still an enormous amount of racism and marginalization and the political climate was incredibly volatile, but to also go into an environment that was so dangerous. The Indian Territory and certainly what we know of as Oklahoma today was genuinely lawless because it wasn’t being policed by federal law enforcement. There was so much dysfunction there, and there was a reason why people like Bass Reeves were being deployed to police that territory.

So to be someone who did that and did it successfully coming out of enslavement at a time where to be Black and to be given authority and to wield that authority, and to do it as successfully as he did, it just seems impossible.

And then you go on to realize that he did this for over 30 years, as well. The mortality rate for deputy marshals at that time was incredibly high. Once you were deployed as one of those, your life expectancy dropped exponentially. So the fact that he was not only the most successful deputy U.S. marshal of that era, but also did it for longer than most, those achievements alone are kind of mind-blowing.

Why is it important to continue to build on the legacy of Bass Reeves?

When I say it almost feels like keeping Bass Reeves from the public consciousness is somehow intentional, I think, for me, the importance of Bass Reeves’ achievements and someone like him being known, he is indicative of what is achievable with hard work, with faith, with diligence, with a rock solid mindset around justice.

And probably beyond all of that, he is indicative of what is, and has been, achieved by Black people in this country. I think if more people see and recognize just how infrastructurally important Black people have been to what America is today from a positive standpoint, so much of the prejudice, so much of the misunderstanding, so much of the racism we see in this country might be different if there is a true acknowledgement of the incredible, positive, formative contributions African Americans have made to this country.

And Bass Reeves, in my opinion, is the gold standard of that. Not unlike Sidney Poitier, who also achieved things that seemingly were impossible in the era he achieved them, Bass Reeves is, to me, in that echelon of overcoming insurmountable odds to achieve unbelievable things, despite all of the challenges that were in his way. That definitely warrants celebration and for it to be known in this country and beyond.

