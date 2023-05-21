A nine-minute standing ovation followed the world premiere of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Cannes Film Festival.

“What can I say except that it felt like a very important moment, especially how the Osage community embraced us telling this story and gave us the trust in our adaptation of the novel,” Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the film’s stars, said at a post-premiere Cannes press conference that can be accessed via social media and YouTube.

“And to have them here with us, side by side, to tell such a personal tragedy to their entire community was a beautiful moment. I just took a lot of mental pictures. It was something I’m never going to forget. We took great pride in being able to tell this story as best we could and we were just incredibly happy they were here with us, side by side.”

Geoffrey Standing Bear, principal chief of the Osage Nation, was literally alongside DiCaprio, filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro at the press conference.

“Early on, I asked Mr. Scorsese, how are you going to approach this story?” Standing Bear told the news conference crowd. “He said ‘I’m going to tell a story about trust — trust between Molly and Ernest, trust between the outside world and the Osage and the betrayal of those trusts, deep betrayal.’ My people suffered greatly, and to this very day, those effects are with us. But I can say on behalf of the Osage, Marty and his team have restored trust and we know that trust will not be betrayed.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on a best-selling David Grann book, is about the serial murder of the oil-wealthy Osage in 1920s Oklahoma. Among press conference topics was how the film chose to tell a personal, Osage-centric story instead of focusing on the FBI riding in for a rescue.

DiCaprio called it an important story that “really was a reckoning with our past.”

“So much has been learned in the last few years and this story, much like the Tulsa (Race) Massacre, has been something that people have started to learn about and started to understand,” DiCaprio said. “It was a part of our culture and it was a part of our history.”

DiCaprio said those involved with the film talked to the community to hear “real” stories so they could incorporate the truth as best as they could.

Like DiCaprio and De Niro, Gladstone referenced the Black Wall Street tragedy and said “why the hell does the world not know about these things?” She indicated the communities impacted by the race massacre and the events of “Killers of the Flower Moon” need allies like those in the film industry.

Standing Bear, Scorsese and actors talked about the lengths those involved with the film went to in order to make the movie authentic. Scorsese referenced pre-film encounters with the Osage, when he learned Osage values are about love and respect and loving the earth.

“I’m not talking at this point about a political issue, but I’m talking about really understanding how to live on this planet,” he said. “I found that the values were so important to me. It re-oriented me every time they spoke.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was shot in 2021. Pawhuska was a primary filming location.

