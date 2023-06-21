The space that was once home to unique twists on Mediterranean cuisine will soon become the place for a bunch of misfits.

Joe Garrett, owner of Broken Arrow's Rustic Chophouse, said he and his team are developing Misfit Kitchen, which will occupy the site that had been Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant, at 111 N. Main St.

"We're still fine-tuning the menu, but the basic idea is for a place that will be offering elevated bar food, with great beers and cocktails," Garrett said. "We want the place to fit in with the whole vibe of that area, where you have all these great live-music venues such as the Cain's Ballroom, as well as more and more people who are moving into all the new residential spaces there.

"There's just so much energy in that area, and we're excited to be a part of that," he said.

Garrett said the original idea for the space was simply to "put a bit of icing" on the interior, but ultimately the team chose to do a complete overhaul of the space. Lilly Architects, the local firm whose projects include Rustic Chophouse, the Church Studio, and the forthcoming In A Pickle sport and dining complex in Jenks, is designing the new space.

As for the name, Garrett said, "I think everyone kind of knows that we in the restaurant business are a little quirky and weird. So the name is kind of fun tribute to that idea, that we're all a bunch of misfits."

Garrett said that there is no timeline for the restaurant's opening, as it is still early days into the project, and "I don't want to put any additional pressure on the team to meet an arbitrary deadline. With all the challenges in the building industries, especially after last week's storm, it's just so hard to pinpoint these things."