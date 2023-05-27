Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend is traditionally thought of as the beginning of the summer grilling season, but there are other ways to create tasty meals that will satisfy family and friends without needing to stand out in the Oklahoma heat over a pile of glowing embers.

With the benefit of a bit of planning, and an assortment of Made In Oklahoma Coalition ingredients, it’s easy to create meals that will feed a group with a minimum of fuss.

Some recipes, such as the One-Pot Salsa Chicken, result in something that is as versatile as it is delicious, with tender, perfectly seasoned chicken that can be used as a taco filling, mixed into soups or topping baked potatoes or salad. Others, such as the MIO-centric version of angel food cake or Strawberry Lemonade Creamsicles, provide a light and flavorful ending to any meal.

For more information on the MIO Coalition, including where to purchase products: miocoalition.com.

One-Pot Salsa Chicken

1½ to 2 pounds chicken breasts

1 package taco seasoning mix

1 jar Sixth Day Snacks Salsa

½ cup chicken broth

1 lime, cut in half

¼ cup Scissortail Farms Cilantro, chopped

1. Rub taco seasoning on chicken breasts and place in slow cooker. Pour chicken broth in bottom of slow cooker. Top chicken with salsa. Add the juice of half a squeezed lime.

2. Cover and cook on low 8 hours.

3. Shred chicken. (Tip: Use an electric mixer to shred the chicken in seconds.) Add chicken back to salsa-broth mixture, stirring to combine. Add cilantro and more lime juice. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to four days.

Braised Beef Street Tacos

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion

1 Triple S Farms Sweet Potato

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 pounds Peach Crest Ranch sirloin roast, for braising

1 teaspoon Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning

1 cup Coop Ale Works Spare Rib Pale Ale

1 cup Head Country Chipotle Bar-B-Q Sauce

1 cup shredded carrot

½ green onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped

½ cup rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning

16 flour tortillas (small or street size)

3 tablespoons Hiland Butter

½ cup Scissortail Farms Cilantro

1 cup Scissortail Farms arugula

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 jar Ace in the Bowl Salsa

1. Using a lightly oiled large saute pan, sear the onions and sweet potatoes until the onions are translucent and slightly browned. Add the pepper flakes, and place mixture in the slow cooker or roasting pan.

2. Return saute pan to heat, and sear the roast until brown on all sides (5-8 minutes). Remove and place in slow cooker or roasting pan, then season with the Head Country dry seasoning.

3. Gently deglaze the pan with Coop beer, and allow it to reduce slightly. Be careful that you don’t add the beer too quickly as it could overflow the pan. Cook in a slow cooker on high for 4 hours or roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 2 hours.

4. Combine the wet topping ingredients in a small bowl. (This could be done in advance as they hold up well.) Reserve.

5. Using two forks, break apart the roast, shredding the meat. Add the Head Country Chipotle Bar-B-Q Sauce, and mix well.

6. Add butter to a saute pan, and brown tortillas one at a time.

7. Assemble the tacos and with wet ingredients and toppings, and serve with Ace In the Bowl Salsa.

Angel Food Cake

1 cup sifted cake flour (Tip: Sift together at least 4 times, but 6 times is better.)

1½ cups Hansen’s Egg whites

1½ teaspoons cream of tartar

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ teaspoons Griffin’s Vanilla

¼ teaspoon almond flavoring

¾ cup sugar

1. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs until soft peaks form, then add sugar 2 tablespoons at a time, beating until egg whites form stiff peaks (do not add sugar too quickly).

2. Add the flour and gently fold it into the egg white mixture, ¼ cup at a time.

3. Bake in a tube pan at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Invert pan to cool. Remove from pan, slice, and serve topped with whipped cream, fresh berries or other toppings.

Strawberry Lemonade Creamsicles

20 ounces Milo’s Lemonade

1 cup sliced strawberries

¼ cup sweetened condensed milk

1. Divide strawberry slices evenly between each compartment of an ice pop mold, about 4 slices per cup. Set aside.

2. Whisk together Milo’s Lemonade and sweetened condensed milk in a large liquid measuring cup.

3. Pour into a popsicle mold.

4. Pour mixture into prepared ice pop mold over the sliced strawberries.

5. Insert sticks and freeze until completely set, at least 4 hours.

