All you really need to see to appreciate Disney's "The Lion King" fully is contained in the show's first few minutes.

The show, which is currently in residence at the Tulsa PAC for much of the month of June, opens with its best-known song, "Circle of Life," during which most of the characters that populate this mostly peaceable kingdom begin to gather.

Giraffes and cheetahs stalk across the stage, gazelles leap about and birds flutter and twirl through the air, as parades of pachyderms and other creatures make their stately way through the Chapman Music Hall (several dozen seats were removed to make way for the processional), all answering the call of the shaman-like baboon Rafiki (Gugwana Dlamini).

Once all the creatures are assembled, and the new son of the sovereign of the savannahs is presented, the number ends with a bang and a blackout.

And one could walk out of the theater right then and feel they have had a complete theatrical experience. That's because director Julie Taymor's distinctive vision for this adaptation of the Disney animated film is one that exploits the many ways to tell a story without relying solely on words.

In the case of the performance of "The Lion King" we attended, that was especially appropriate, as the sound was woefully unbalanced. Solo songs were understandable, but whenever two or more gathered together, the result was mellifluous noise.

But, honestly, I didn't mind. "The Lion King" tells a simple, elemental story — the sort of "hero's journey" tale we've heard time and again — and its characters are so carefully delineated by how they look and move, that one hardly needs dialogue to know who is who and what is what.

Taymor's use of masks and puppetry to create and embellish character, while also recognizing ancient theatrical traditions from around the world, still retains its expressive power, and the multi-racial cast that manipulate these creations do so in ways that, no matter how many times one may have seen "The Lion King," are still breathtaking.

As for that "who is who and what is what," "The Lion King" is the story of a young lion named Simba (Mason Lawson in his younger incarnation, Darian Sanders as the grown-up version) who is to become the king of the jungle, following in the paw prints of his father, Mufasa (Gerald Ramsey).

This line of succession does not sit well with Mufasa's brother, Scar (Peter Hargrave), who views his new nephew as one more obstacle to usurping the throne.

Scar engineers Mufasa's murder at the hooves of rampaging wildebeests and convinces Simba that this tragic turn of events is all his fault, forcing Simba to flee into the company of Timon, a meerkat seemingly from New Jersey (Nick Cordileone), and his flatulent friend, the warthog Pumbaa (John E. Brady).

As this is a Disney show, all will end happily, with yet another rendition of "Circle of Life." Along the way there will be references to local cuisine, and the ubiquity of a certain song from another Disney property, that are cute but distracting.

The cast is good: Ramsey conveys the proper gravitas as Mufasa, while Sanders and Khalifa White as Nala are youthfully antic. Nick LaMedica didn't quite have elements of his puppet under control, but he certainly give Zazu the hornbill the proper fussbudget attitude, while Hargrave's villainy was very much of the cartoon variety.

Karl Shymanovitz led the orchestra, which featured multiple flutes performed by Darlene Drew, and on-stage percussionists Raphael Torn and Reuven Weizberg.

"The Lion King" continues with performances through June 17 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.