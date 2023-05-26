Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Anthony Lyn has lost count of the number of times he has seen and heard “Circle of Life,” the song that opens the stage musical version of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Lyn has been involved with this adaptation of the award-winning animated film almost from the beginning of its 25-year history. He currently is the show’s associate director, overseeing productions of the show all over the world, including the current touring production that comes to the Tulsa PAC on June 1.

“My job is to do everything the layman thinks a director does,” Lyn said, speaking from Sao Paolo, Brazil, where he is rehearsing a new cast in preparation for a new production to open there in mid-July. “I hold the auditions, I put together the casts, in collaboration with the show’s main producers, and I direct the actors as they prepare.

“There is a resident creative team that then oversees the show after we’re finished, but we always pay the occasional maintenance visit to make sure everything has the quality it should have,” Lyn said.

He said the process for the Brazilian production is still in its relatively early stages, with the actors rehearsing in regular apparel, not the elaborate masks and costumes and puppets they will have on during a performance.

“But when they did the first rehearsal last week and sang ‘Circle of Life’ without any of the visual elements that make that scene so wonderful on stage,” Lyn said, “I have to admit, it made me cry. It was just such a beautiful sound of those voices coming together and how that really speaks to the sense of community that’s at the heart of this show.”

Disney’s “The Lion King” opened on Broadway in 1997 and became an instant sensation. The show’s original director, Julie Taymor, who had made her reputation working in avant-garde theater and film, earned acclaim for her inventive use of puppetry and masks to bring added dimensions to the characters and the story.

It has been running on Broadway continuously and currently ranks as the third-longest running show in Broadway history, eclipsed only by the recently closed “The Phantom of the Opera” and the still-running revival of “Chicago.” On May 6, the Broadway production of “The Lion King” celebrated its 10,000th performance.

Lyn, a native of Swansea, South Wales, trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. He soon moved from the front of the stage to the back, rising to an associate director position with the theatrical company of producer Cameron Mackintosh, for whom Lyn worked on such shows as “Les Miserables” and “Miss Saigon.”

“I was quite happy with my job,” Lyn said. “But then ‘The Lion King’ came to London in ‘98, and a friend of mine who was joining the company as a general manager encouraged me to apply.

“So I took a risk and ended up getting the job,” he said. “But it was more of a desk job, and I realized rather quickly that it wasn’t the job for me. I wanted more of a creative job, and that ultimately led to what I’m doing now, which is looking after all the productions of ‘Lion King’ around the world.”

These include both the national touring production as well as the Broadway production; the West End and touring productions in Great Britain; and productions in Paris, Tokyo, Madrid, and Hamburg, Germany, as well as the soon-to-open show in Brazil.

“It’s a cliché to say this, but ‘Lion King’ is truly unlike any show I’ve ever worked on,” Lyn said. “It’s a show that has proven successful in cities that might not ordinarily be able to support such a large show and lengthy run. And now that we are returning to places where we’ve played before, we’re finding out that it’s even more successful than it was the first time, when the show was new.”

Keeping the show feeling new is one the many tasks for which Lyn is responsible.

“Our casts have contracts that run a single year,” he said. “Even so, we rarely have a big changeover when the contracts are up. It’s true that for some performers, doing this show for a year is more than enough for them.

“But we also have some cast members in the Broadway and London productions who have been with the show for 10 to 15 years,” he said. “They are those rare people who have mastered the art of doing their roles every night as if it was the first time.”

As for Lyn himself, he said being able to work with so many different actors, from seasoned performers to those making their debuts in a professional stage show, working in different countries and languages, helps to make each individual production fresh and exciting.

He also believes one reason for the longevity of “The Lion King” is that it tells an elemental, universal story.

“I’ve found as I go along that different parts of the show have spoken to me at different times in my life,” he said. “And I don’t think I’m alone in that. For example, in the last 18 months, I’ve lost both my parents, and so there are moments in the show that affect me in ways they may not have done before.

“Also, it’s a story that truly appeals to people of all ages and all cultures,” Lyn said. “It may have started out as a ‘cartoon,’ but it is a story of profound humanity, that says so much about every stage of life, from birth to love to death. That’s the thing that attracted Julie Taymor to want to direct this show in the first place.”

It’s also, Lyn said, why “The Lion King” is something that needs to be experienced live.

“It’s such a visual spectacle,” he said. “But more importantly, in this post-COVID world, I think it’s even more important and necessary than ever before for people to come together and share in an experience that only live theater can provide.”

<&rule>

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.(tncms-asset)83950bb9-d5df-5053-99d9-dab09ad645b0[1](/tncms-asset)



