Vocalist Lee Greenwood, best known for his song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” will be the headline act at this year’s OKM Music festival, June 8-12 in Bartlesville and Tulsa.

This is the 39th year for the festival, which began as the OK Mozart International Festival.

The festival opens with “A Night of Harmony,” beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Bartlesville’s Unity Square, with a free event featuring family activities, food trucks and a performance by Grammy award winner Mads Tolling and the Mad Men. This will be followed by an 8 p.m. concert by the vocal group Voctave in the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. Tickets are $36-$78.

Greenwood will perform as part of the “Under the Stars” concert at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife preserve, on Friday, June 9. Jacelle Dobson and Buffalo Roam: The Music of Laurel Canyon, will open the concert, with Greenwood performing at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $36-$100.

The innovative chamber music ensemble Time for Three will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets are $26-$63.

“And Sings My Soul” is the theme for the concert beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Bartlesville Community Center. Pearl Grace & Co., a bluegrass-gospel group, will open for contemporary Christian artist Katy Nichole. Tickets are $26-$63.

The festival concludes with “Candlelight Serenades” beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Tulsa Garden Center, 2345 S. Peoria Ave. The Tulsa Honors Orchestra, the Escher Quartet and pianist Katie Mahan will perform at various locations in and around the center. Tickets are $100.

To purchase tickets and for more information: 918-336-9900, okmmusic.org.

