The view from Sean Latham’s former office in the Tulsa Arts District afforded him a view of the railroad tracks that in years past had connected Tulsa with the rest of the world, as well as served as a boundary that divided the city between the north and the south.

“I started thinking about railroads and about how the railway switchyard was the place trains could be shifted into different directions, going off on new journeys,” Latham said. “That is what we are hoping this event will be for those who attend, and since we wanted a good, catchy name, it seemed a perfect choice.”

Switchyard is a new endeavor of the University of Tulsa and Oklahoma Center for the Humanities that will take place at several venues in downtown Tulsa over the course of six days, May 30-June 4.

The festival will also incorporate the annual “World of Bob Dylan” symposium, which TU and the OCH have held since 2019, and will overlap with the final days of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, taking place in the Greenwood District May 26-June 1.

The theme for this inaugural Switchyard will focus on banned books and freedom of speech and will feature as guests a number of authors whose works have been banned for dealing with issues and ideas some elements of society consider too discomfiting to face.

Among those scheduled to appear at Switchyard are:

Writer and artist Art Spiegelman, who transformed his family’s experiences as victims of the Holocaust in the graphic novels “Maus” and “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale.”

Maia Kobabe, artist and author, whose graphic memoir “Gender Queer,” about her coming to terms with her own sexuality, has been one of the most challenged and banned books of the past few years.

Novelist and essayist Valeria Luiselli, a MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” recipient, whose works include the award-winning essay collection “Tell Me How it Ends” and the novel “Lost Children Archive,” both of which examine the travails of people hoping to emigrate from Central America into the United States.

Former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Tretheway, who will debut an original work, “Ground Truth,” at an event that is being presented as part of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

The World of Bob Dylan event will also feature an array of guests, including legendary rock critic Greil Marcus, who will be discussing the film noir elements within Dylan’s lyrics, along with a series of performances by local, regional and national artists, headlined by country legend Rodney Crowell and rising star Margo Price.

Most of the activities, including the extensive events that are part of the World of Bob Dylan, will take place at the Hyatt Regency, 100 E. Second St. Other venues include the Cain’s Ballroom, 423 S. Main St.; the new home to the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, 101 Archer, at 101 E. Archer St.; and the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

“It will give visitors the opportunity to explore Tulsa and discover all the artistic, historic and cultural riches we have here,” Latham said.

Latham said the idea for Switchyard rose out of the first World of Bob Dylan event and the university’s surprise at the response it received.

“We were thinking, as it was primarily an academic event, that if we got 100 to show up, we would be doing well,” he said. “But we sold something like 500 tickets two months before the event.

“Then, of course, COVID happened, and we had to conduct the next couple of events remotely,” Latham said. “But now that we were going back to an in-person event, and knowing the degree of interest that was out there, we realized we had a lot more space in which to grow the Bob Dylan event.”

That led to the concept of creating an event along the lines of South by Southwest, which would incorporate a live music element as well as scholarly discussions and presentations.

“After all,” Latham said, laughing, “it seems kind of odd to do a Bob Dylan festival that didn’t include live music.”

When it came to putting together the festival that would surround the World of Bob Dylan, the idea of focusing on the cultural war being waged over attempts to ban, censor or suppress challenging ideas came about a bit by chance.

“We knew very early on in the planning process that Art Spiegelman would be in attendance,” Latham said. “This was also around the time that the issue of what kind of books should be allowed in school, and how history should be written or rewritten, was very much in the national eye. And when we learned that Maia Kolbabe was willing to come to Tulsa, it seemed like the logical theme around which to organize everything.

“It’s a topic of intense debate, and our state is one of the places where these battles over issues of free speech and diversity are happening,” he said. “But universities are supposed to be the places where you can be free to explore such topics, exchange ideas and consider new ways of thinking. We’re wanting to promote the civil exchange of ideas.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.