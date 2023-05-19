“CreepyPasta,” a horror film with Tulsa ties, will premiere May 23 on ScreamBox.

Executive producers Juan Pablo Reinoso, Colin H. Tucker, Tom Biolchini and Melanie Brooke Sweeney are from Tulsa, as is producer Gregory S. Burkart, according to Reinoso.

“CreepyPasta” was shot all over the country by different directors and production crews. The film is available for pre-order and will be available to rent or purchase on the premiere date. The ScreamBox channel can be added to any smart TV or personal streaming device.

Three questions with Reinoso:

1. What do you want to say about the film — I have seen it described as an anthology?

“It is, indeed, an anthology film. The idea started with Gregory S. Burkhart and his partner Simone C. Williams. The sub-genre of horror called ‘creepypasta’ — horror or supernatural stories primarily born and shared via the internet — was something completely foreign to me. But having spent his entire career in the horror market, Gregory knew there was a massive fan base for it.

“And since there had yet to be an official creepypasta movie — some creepypasta stories such as ‘SlenderMan’ had, of course, been turned into films, but not specifically marketed as a creepypasta film — he jumped on it. So he and Simone and some other people involved with the initial production started curating a list of award-winning creepypasta short films and then created another film to tie all of them together into one cohesive anthology, kind of like ‘Twilight Zone: The Movie.’

“During that process my oldest brother had his high school reunion and reconnected with his classmate, Gregory. And Gregory had actually seen the one and only horror short I ever did — a Stephen King adaptation of ‘The Man Who Loved Flowers’ called ‘Flowers for Norma’ — over a decade ago and brought it up to my brother. One thing led to another, and I came on board ‘CreepyPasta’ as an exec producer to help fund it and shepherd it to where we are now.”

2. I’m guessing scary movies have been a passion of yours. Want to tell me about it, if true?

“Not at all. My favorite films are epic period pieces, but those are notoriously near impossible to get made. So when I started going back and forth between Brooklyn and Tulsa to help care for my parents, I started reconnecting with the history of Oklahoma. And as I spent more and more time back here and continued hitting walls on the projects I loved the most, I decided the way I should go was to write a more commercial vehicle, i.e. something more likely to get made and sell.

“That project happened to be a horror-comedy called ‘Cry Baby Hill’ — no connection to Tulsa Tough. And by dumb luck, that script took on a life of its own. I had it when I connected with Gregory and Simone. That led to partnering with a renowned Canadian-based horror production company, and then since we wanted to produce a slate of films for the investors, I wrote another film based on a nightmare I’d had and ... here we are.

“Ideally, if all goes well, these films will help generate enough success to allow for me to eventually make some of the period pieces I really want to make. In fact, that’s started happening with a western I wrote, inspired by the loss of my life-partner Brittany, set in 1865 Oklahoma Territory titled ‘Whirlwind.’ That project is set to start production sometime in fall 2023.”

3. Was there any particular thing that inspired this film?

“As with any film you have to weigh so many factors, (including) commercial viability and built-in audiences. Horror is arguably the most successful genre worldwide. It’s a genre that translates well across virtually any language. That’s not to say there isn’t art when it comes to horror, because of course there is. Or, well, of course there can be. There are the obvious cash-cows and then there are the ones that manage to balance potential ROI with a great story. And, in the specific case of ‘CreepyPasta,’ I knew that they weren’t just looking to sell a product for the sake of box office, but wanted to also satisfy the artistic hunger of the built-in fan base. Hopefully it will also bridge the gap with non-horror fans, almost in the way my own ignorance to this specific sub-genre of horror turned me into a full-on fan.”

