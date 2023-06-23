Tulsa Botanic Garden’s Agave parryi has reached max height at 11 feet.

And the best news is that all 11 feet survived the devastating storm that tore through the Tulsa area last weekend.

Agave parryi are sometimes called century plants because it can take 10, 20 or more years before they will bloom. This plant was planted in the Mediterranean Terrace just before the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces opened in October 2015.

The flower stalk begins growing from the center of the rosette and can grow to heights of 10-20 feet. It grows up to 20 or so side branches off the main stalk, with clusters of flower buds that will open to reveal yellow flowers, according to information posted on the Botanic Garden’s website and social media.

After blooming, the rosette will die but will likely produce shoots or “pups” that can be used to cultivate a new plant.

Agave parryi is native to parts of Arizona, New Mexico and west Texas, as well as northern Mexico. It is known for being one of the more cold-hardy agaves.

The Garden held a contest and received 200 guesses on the final height of the Agave. For more information, go to tulsabotanicgarden.org to watch the bloom’s progress, or see it at 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.

How long will the blooms last?

“Hard to know how long the flowers will last, but I would say within a week or so,” according to Lori Hutson, a spokeswoman for the Garden. “The flowers on the lower portion of the spike that bloomed first are already gone.”