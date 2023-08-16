Show your creativity in Tulsa Botanic Garden’s annual scarecrow show.

Registration is open to anyone. It is a perfect activity to do as a group or as an individual. It is a great activity for businesses, schools, scouts and other youth organizations, families and artists.

Scarecrows will be on display Sept. 21-Oct. 31 during the Autumn In the Botanic Garden festivities.

Garden officials advise entrants to keep Oklahoma weather in mind when designing and engineering a scarecrow. Entries must be able to be outdoors for the five-week run of Autumn in the Garden. Attach everything securely, and avoid using materials and items that may blow away easily. The garden also asks entrants to not use hot glue to adhere décor to your scarecrow.

Scarecrows must be family-friendly. People from all walks of life and of all ages visit the Garden. Garden staff asks entrants to use their best judgement and keep political and religious messaging out of entries.

Garden staff will determine placement and installation of each scarecrow. Signage will be provided that will list the designer's name (or group or business name) along with the scarecrow’s title. If staff deems a scarecrow to be unfit to withstand the outdoors, it reserves the right to remove the scarecrow.

Materials to avoid: perishable goods, glass, appliances, commercial costumes, paper, cardboard, rubber or plastic masks and hot glue.

Questions and concerns regarding any special considerations can be directed to Kat Payne at kat@tulsabotanic.org.

Important dates

Registration closes: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Scarecrow installation: 30-minute windows, Friday, Sept. 15; Saturday, Sept. 16; and Monday, Sept. 18

On display: Sept. 21-Oct. 31

Voting closes: End of day Tuesday, Oct. 31

Winners announced: Nov. 1

Pick-up: Nov. 2-5

Pricing: $30 per scarecrow. Includes setup assistance and removal assistance.

Awards: People’s Choice Award will be determined by votes from visitors to the Garden — $100 prize and free entry for 2024. Best in Show will also receive a $100 prize and free entry for 2024.