Events to celebrate the opening of two new gardens at Tulsa Botanic Garden have been rescheduled due to the storm damage this week.

The Stanford Family Liberty Garden and Bumgarner Family Foundation Lotus Pool have been under construction since their groundbreaking in early March 2022. The new gardens will add almost two acres of developed gardens to the Botanic Garden.

The Botanic Garden will continued to offer half-price admission from June 23-30 with donation of canned goods and then offer it again July 21-28.

Here is the new schedule:

Ribbon cutting: 10 a.m. Friday, July 21

Members’ opening party: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21

Grand opening weekend: Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23.