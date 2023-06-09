Tulsa Botanic Garden is celebrating the opening of two new gardens: the Stanford Family Liberty Garden and Bumgarner Family Foundation Lotus Pool.

The new additions have been under construction since their groundbreaking in early March 2022 and will add almost two acres of developed gardens to the Botanic Garden.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23 with tours and other activities following. More tours and family-friendly activities are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. A full schedule can be found on the Garden website: tulsabotanic.org.

Garden members can attend an opening party on Friday evening with live music, tours, food, drinks and complimentary snow cones. Membership can be purchased on the Botanic Garden website and helps support the nonprofit organization.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the Botanic Garden will be offering half-price admission from June 23 to June 30 with donations of canned goods or other non-perishable food items. All donations will benefit Iron Gate (Tulsa) and HELP Works Inc. (Osage County).

The Stanford Family Liberty Garden features an Entry Grove with large ornate metal gates surrounded by stone columns, a 3,000 square foot Civic Lawn and the Flagpole Terrace with a 60-foot flagpole decorated with an ornamental metal plinth featuring an art deco-inspired design.

The custom-designed motif is echoed in the entry gates and railings of nearly open-air pavilions. Outlining the Civic Lawn are walkways along flower beds featuring perennial borders of fragrant flowers in colors of yellows and whites along with evergreens. Waterside stairs on the south end of this peninsula offer views across the lake.

The Bumgarner Family Foundation Lotus Pool is an aquatic garden encircling the northeastern portion of the existing lake closest to the visitor center. The new Deco Bridge will allow visitors a short walk around the water’s edge with multiple vistas. Three overlooks on the east side extend into the water and have stone walls creating intimate areas to linger. A total of thirty water jets will continue the lines of the stone walls into the Lotus Pool, transforming the wall from stone to water fountains.

Floating gardens on the north and south sides extend into the pool in a spiral pattern and are home to hibiscuses, irises and other water-loving plants. Forty underwater planters will feature lotuses, water lilies and other aquatic plants. Lighting features along the stone walls, water jets and in plant containers of this aquatic garden will offer dramatic nighttime views.

Construction for both gardens was done by Tulsa companies Manhattan Construction Co. and JonesPlan Inc.