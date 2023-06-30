After the June 18 storm with 100 mph winds, many Tulsans found their beloved trees had fallen down, destroying cars, homes and fences in their crash.

These trees may have been healthy, but Tulsa Master Arborist Chuck Ulrich said sometimes looks can be deceiving, and that it's important to monitor your trees’ health.

“So foliage is kind of the go-to for most tree guys when they look at a tree to see what’s wrong,” Ulrich said in a phone interview. “If you start seeing some yellowing of the leaves or thinning of the canopy, it’s a pretty good indication that something is wrong internally or externally.”

Ulrich said to also be aware of how many branches don’t have leaves, if the trunk has holes and to look out for pests like bagworms or woodpeckers.

Ulrich began Ulrich Tree Care 20 years ago as a certified arborist and became an internationally Board Certified Master Arborist in 2022, he said. Less than 2 percent of certified arborists hold this distinction, something Ulrich has been working toward since he began forestry school in the 1980s.

The recent storm has kept him and his crews busy, but he said he doesn’t want people to be dissuaded from replanting trees, just to call a certified arborist first for help finding the right spot.

“A single tree placed in the right spot can save, just in air conditioning bills alone, probably $1,000 a year" said Ulrich.

Ulrich said it’s also important to note that trees are essential for ecosystems to thrive, and that while the storm damage will definitely take a while to clean, he hopes he and other certified arborists around the city can help Tulsans replant the ones they lost.

David Hillock, associate extension specialist of consumer horticulture at Oklahoma State University, said it is important for people to think about the mature size of the tree when planting, as well as the sun, shade and water needs.

“When these large trees are coming down, sometimes it’s because they don’t have a good established root system,” Hillock said over the phone. “A part of that is just because of the urban environment. We have shallow soils, we have a lot of hard surfaces like asphalt, concrete, and home foundations, which can limit their root growth.”

Hillock said making sure the tree is planted properly from the beginning should help prevent a lot of problems from arising, but that there’s one thing many people don’t think about: watering their trees.

“Most tree roots are in the top 1 to 2 feet of soil,” Hillock said. “Those are the roots that take up the water and nutrients. Watering 15 or 20 minutes every day to keep your turf happy is not enough to keep your trees really that happy.”

Hillock suggests setting up irrigation systems around your trees where the water gets 10 to 12 inches deep into the soil, especially when there are high temperatures and a lack of rainfall.

People shouldn't be afraid to poke around in the soil every now and then to check for moisture, as sporadic rainfall likely isn't enough to keep trees hydrated, he said.

Hillock said people should only be contacting certified arborists for tree help and suggested TreesAreGood.org as a resource, since the site is run by the International Society of Arboriculture.

Cody Williard is Tulsa’s second board-certified Master Arborist and wanted to specify that not only should people be receiving tree-care services from verified certified arborists, but they also need to make sure the company has general liability and workman’s compensation plans.

Certified arborists must have continuing education hours to stay certified, meaning they have the latest education to keep trees healthy or properly remove them if needed.

Willard of Tree Love LLC became a board-certified Master Arborist last August. Willard has been so busy since the June 19 storm that he was only able to send speech-to-text messages for this article.

Ulrich said the two are close friends and don’t tend to compete as they have their own specialties within the field. Ulrich said he mainly specializes in diagnostics and tree-doctoring with spraying and fertilizing while Willard does more of the cabling, bracing and detailed pruning.

“It’s important to note that this storm was unprecedented,” said Willard over text. “Though some defects and weaknesses can be spotted beforehand, even healthy trees that have minimal defects can be greatly damaged by (a) storm such as this.”

Ulrich said one of his biggest concerns is making sure the people of Tulsa don’t get scammed by crews from out of town or non-certified arborists.

“It happened a lot after the ‘07 ice storm that we had,” Ulrich said. “So I would really caution them against overreacting too soon. It’s best to wait and get a professional opinion.”

Ulrich said all of the tree companies in Tulsa are incredibly busy, but unless there is a true hazard, patience is key.

“It’s gonna be work for many, many months,” Ulrich said. “I think the thing is to be patient because as long as it’s not a dire situation, the tree’s not going to suffer any more than it already has.”