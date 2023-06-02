Garden tips

• Yellow leaves on plants may be due to too much water in the soil. With a deluge of rain and the subsequent saturation of the ground, some plants may show damage in the form of yellow leaves on the lower part of plants. This occurs both in ornamental and vegetable plants. When the soil is saturated with water, oxygen is forced out of the air spaces and the roots suffocate. This prevents them from absorbing nutrients, resulting in the yellow appearance. As the soil dries out, this problem can correct itself.

• Some pests can be hand-picked without using a pesticide. Do not spray if predators such as lady beetles are present. Spraying insecticides early in the morning or late in the day will avoid spraying honeybees and other essential pollinators.

• Our Keep Calm and Carry On Garden Tour is next weekend. Advance tickets are available on our website, tulsamastergardeners.com.