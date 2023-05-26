Garden tips

• Do not work soil if it is too wet. Tilling it while wet will cause damage to the structure and it will take a long time to recover.

• Thatch is a layer of dead and living stems, shoots and roots that pile up on top of the soil at the base of lawn grasses. If it is over half an inch thick, it should be removed with either a core-aerator or power-rake. Now is the time to de-thatch Bermuda and zoysia. De-thatch fescue, if needed, in the fall.

• Advance tickets are still available for our Keep Calm and Carry On Garden Tour. Check our website for more information and to get tickets.