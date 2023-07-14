Garden Tips

• When watering your lawn, ornamentals, or vegetables, always do so in the morning if possible. If watered in the evening, plants will go into the night still being moist. Most disease-causing organisms need moisture, and because they grow best at night, leaving leaves wet in the evening will promote many plant diseases.

• Bulb onions are ready to harvest when the tops fall over. They should be removed and allowed to dry in a well-ventilated, shaded area. After the tops are completely dry, they may be stored in a cool, dry area.

• Tall, spindly tomato plants with scarce fruit are usually due to either too much nitrogen fertilizer or too much shade.