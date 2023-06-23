Garden Tips

• Mulch ornamentals, vegetables and annuals. Mulch reduces soil crusting, cools soil and conserves moisture during hot summer months. Mulch also helps prevent weeds and reduces the likelihood of mechanical damage from lawn equipment.

• A disease called fireblight is prevalent now and can affect apples, crabapples, pears, quince and pyracantha. The bacterial disease is spread by insects and rain and enters the plant through open blossoms. Once infected, the leaves on the involved limb turn brown and that limb dies. The only treatment is to remove the dead limbs. An anti-bacterial spray can be helpful, but only during full bloom and only used to prevent the disease. Some trees are more susceptible than others; consideration should be given to planting disease-resistant varieties.

• There are still a few spots available for our Urban Gardener/Seed to Supper class on July 22. This class is intended for first-time gardeners or those wanting to become a better vegetable gardener. Visit our website for more information and to reserve your spot.