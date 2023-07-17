‘I’m always so jealous of my neighbors who have crapemyrtles. They get flowers all season long. When is the best time to plant crapemyrtles?” — S.F.

Crapemyrtles are a very popular tree/shrub around the country. While the standard recommendation is to plant trees and shrubs in the fall, crapemyrtles are one of the exceptions to that rule since they do best when planted in the summer. Because of that, area nurseries should have a good selection of plants right now.

One of the great things about crapemyrtles is their long blooming season. Because of this, this plant is called the “Hundred Day Plant” in China. Currently, there are about 50 species of crapemyrtles in a variety of colors, so if you are going shopping, you’ll have some decisions to make.

It was in 1759 that crapemyrtles began to show up on our continent. In fact, George Washington had crapemyrtles at his Mount Vernon home in the 1790s. Commercial production of crapemyrtles began about the same time in Charleston, South Carolina by a French biologist named Andre Michaux.

The varieties of crapemyrtles can be put into four groups based on their size. First, there’s the tree form that can grow to between 15 and 35 feet tall. The tree forms are the ones that produce the bark with shades of gray, gray-green and brown.

The shrub form of crapemyrtles grow to between 6 and 15 feet in height, and there is a dwarf variety that tends not to grow over 6 feet tall.

In addition, a trailing form of crapemyrtle grows across the ground, which makes them great for hanging baskets or perhaps as a wall topper that allows its flowers to drape down the wall.

Crapemyrtles are recommended for growing zones 7 through 9. This locates us in the northernmost location where crapemyrtles are recommended. As you remember, we lost a lot of crapemyrtles during the deep freeze we had a couple of years ago. However, many of the crapemyrtles that were killed off above the ground have grown back, so ultimately, they are a pretty tough plant.

Fall is typically the best time to plant trees and shrubs. This is so that these plants can grow a more robust root system during the fall and winter, helping get them ready for our Oklahoma summers. However, heat encourages root development in crapemyrtles, so now would be a great time to plant. Try not to wait past October.

Crapemyrtles do best in locations that get full sun, and they are pretty accepting of almost any kind of soil. They love the heat and can tolerate occasional periods of drought, making them the almost perfect plant for Oklahoma. So, if you’re sold on adding crapemyrtles to your landscape, here are some planting tips.

First comes our favorite part of the process (digging the hole). Most of us lose interest in digging holes in our yards pretty quickly, especially in this heat, but try to avoid the tendency to just dig the planting hole to the size of the container the plant comes in. Holes for trees and shrubs should be about 2-3 times wider than the container. We do this so these new roots that are trying to reach out into the surrounding soil will have some nice, loose soil to grow in, rather than that compacted soil you had to dig in.

You should to dig the hole deep enough that the top of the root ball rises about 2 inches above the soil level. And do your best to leave the soil at the bottom of the hole undisturbed. We want the root ball to sit on solid footing while the part that is 2 inches above ground will account for any settling.

Also, there’s no need to fill the bottom of the hole with gravel. Gravel between the roots and the soil will discourage root growth while creating a little muddy zone under the plant, decreasing its stability.

It’s also good to backfill the hole with soil that came out of the hole. There’s no need to create some sort of special mix to fill in the hole. You want your new plant to get used to its natural environment, not some supercharged soil mix. This will strategy encourage better root growth.

When people ask about staking a newly planted tree, my response is usually a “definite maybe.” If your new crapemyrtle is in a place that gets a lot of wind or is fairly tall as to become top heavy, staking can be appropriate. When staking, place stakes in the shape of a triangle. Secure them in a way to keep the plant stable but loose enough to give it a little room to move and not tight enough to girdle the tree.

Next, your job will be to keep your new crapemyrtle hydrated. As a rule, it will need at least an inch of water per week, probably more. When it’s hot like it has been, you should plan on watering it at least two to three times a week. Unfortunately, wilted leaves can be a symptom of both too much and too little water, so you’ll just need to keep an eye on it. Soil moisture meters are inexpensive if you want to take out the guesswork.

And last, but definitely not least, plan on creating a weed barrier around your tree using mulch. Mulch also helps retain moisture. However, keep the mulch away from the base of the tree as this can contribute to weakening the bark and shortening the life of the tree. See you in the garden!