‘I went on vacation and returned to find a bunch of weeds growing in my garden and yard. They look like little trees but also seem to have tiny little flowers. What are they, and how do I get rid of them?” — R.G.
From your description, it sounds like you are describing a plant known as mulberryweed. Even though this plant is not related to the mulberry tree, it gets its name because it looks similar to small mulberry seedlings.
While this weed made its way from Asia to North America sometime in the late 20th century, it is becoming quite pervasive throughout the southeastern United states due to its ability to spread quickly. You will likely find them growing in moist, shady areas.
To tell the difference between mulberryweed and a small mulberry seedling, you need to look at the stem. Mulberryweed stems are hairy, while mulberry tree seedlings are not. You will eventually know they are not mulberry tree seedlings as they tend not to grow more than about 10 to 12 inches in height.
One thing that really helps these plants spread is they can produce two to five generations per year as compared to a lot of weeds that have one generation per year. Not only are they a prolific seed producer, but when it’s time, they can launch their seeds up to 4 feet away. You can see how five generations of this plant, migrating 4 feet each time, can quickly spread throughout your landscape. Mulberryweed is active from April through November.
There are various strategies you can use to help control this formidable adversary. First, pull them out and dispose of them as soon as you see them. Since they produce seeds early, this is a good way to start. One challenging thing about mulberry weed is that they are very good at blending in with other plants. You can make a pass through the garden, pulling every mulberryweed in sight, only to return a few days later asking yourself “how did I miss all of those?”
Using herbicides against mulberryweed is problematic since they like to grow alongside your other plants making it next to impossible to spray only the mulberryweed.
Garden mulch is always a good deterrent to weeds. While it helps deter weed growth, mulberryweed can still thrive in shady, moist areas, even with mulch.
If you are struggling with mulberryweed, you might consider a garden pre-emergent herbicide. When applied properly, these products diminish the seed’s ability to germinate, thereby reducing their ability to reproduce.
If your issue with mulberryweed is in your lawn, you probably have fescue since fescue is our go to turf for shady area. Since many of us re-seed our fescue each fall, you won’t be able to use a pre-emergent since it will keep the fescue seed from germinating as well if applied to closely to seeding time. Good luck.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.