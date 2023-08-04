After 30 years of creating unique interiors for clients throughout the Tulsa area, Julia Kirkendall decided she needed a new place for her business.

She just didn’t plan on that new place being a barn.

“Really, the only idea I had in mind of finding a place that was more centrally located in the Tulsa area and closer to many of our suppliers,” Kirkendall said. “We wanted it to be convenient for our designers as well as our customers.”

That perfectly convenient place was once Grogg’s Green Barn, the organic garden center that Kelly and Carla Grogg owned and operated for about a decade. The couple’s side business of creating organic soils grew to such a degree that they closed the barn that had been their main retail outlet.

Now, after a year’s worth of renovation and redesign, the building at 10105 E. 61st St. has been transformed into The Studio at K|D, the new and expanded home for Kirkendall Design.

Part of the renovations included creating a second level, which is where the company’s designers work, and where samples of fabrics, tile and other design elements are stored near a small consultation area.

The ground floor contains office spaces as well as large areas decked out with furniture, artworks and accessories to create an elegant yet comfortable atmosphere.

Natural light is abundant, thanks to a multiplicity of windows and glass garage-style doors, but when artificial light is needed, it is supplied in part by 18 rescued and refurbished light fixtures from an old church in Iowa.

“We do a lot of work with photographers, and these are areas where they can stage photo shoots where they aren’t wanting your basic white wall in the background,” Kirkendall said.

The areas also give visitors a sense of the sort of work Kirkendall and her company have been doing in Tulsa for the past three decades.

“I’ve always been someone who is able to visualize how things go together, and for the longest time, I thought everyone saw things the same way I did,” Kirkendall said. “But friends kept asking me about if this item went with this other item, or do these colors work together, or how would I arrange this or that. I came to realize maybe this was something special, and interior design just seemed a natural fit for something that came to me relatively easy.”

Kirkendall Design works primarily with residential clients, creating high-end luxury interiors.

“We go in and make people’s homes come to life,” she said. “We are trying to tell these individuals’ stories through the interiors we create for them.”

One thing that Kirkendall has discovered in the years of doing this is that some people have to “learn how to live within these new interiors.”

That is why The Studio at K|D plans to offer a variety of lifestyle workshops that may range from how to create a distinctive tablescape to proper knife skills in the kitchen.

The space also includes a small catering kitchen, which in its previous incarnation was used to serve special farm-to-table dinners.

The Studio at K|D also is continuing some of the growing programs started when the facility was still Grogg’s Green Barn.

“There’s a small kitchen garden and flower garden on the property,” Kirkendall said. “We will be using the flowers in our designs.”

The gardens, as well as some five acres just north of the property, will be under the care of the staff of Heirloom Acre, which focuses on organic and regenerative farming practices.

“They are based in Beggs and sell a lot of their produce at the Tulsa and Broken Arrow farmers markets,” Kirkendall said. “This will give us a lot more room, and I love the fact of having a small farm here in the middle of the big city.”

