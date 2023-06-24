Dana Day fulfilled one of her lifelong goals this year: being on Home and Garden Television.

The builder-remodeler was featured in the season two premiere of HGTV’s “Build It Forward,” which aired June 10 and can be viewed on HGTV.com and across HGTV’s social platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The “Build It Forward” series focuses on giving back to those who run nonprofits and outreach programs. Tulsa’s Lester “Doc” Shaw and his wife, Brenda, were one of five recipients out of the hundreds of applicants.

Doc Shaw said his wife knew they had received the grant before he did and that it was likely the hardest secret she'd had to keep. The couple runs the local nonprofit “A Pocket Full of Hope,” which empowers students with tools for success and pushes them to graduate from high school.

“All the literature I was studying was negative or ‘pockets of despair, pockets of poverty’,” said Shaw about his doctoral studies. “Where are the pockets of hope?”

This question inspired his doctoral thesis and beginning of his nonprofit in 2000. The organization focuses on periods of transition for adolescents and encourages them to graduate high school in order to obtain more opportunities in life.

He is also a passionate musician and teaches youth how to use music, art and technology as outlets for their emotions.

Day was not only chosen to remodel their home but also to revitalize a music venue important to Tulsa’s history and A Pocket Full of Hope.

Big 10 Ballroom, 1624 E. Apache, was built in 1948 as one of the premier music venues for Black artists touring the country during the '50s and '60s. Doc Shaw said greats like Tina Turner, Ray Charles, The Temptations and Ella Fitzgerald frequented the venue until it closed its doors in the mid-1960s.

The Shaws bought Big 10 Ballroom in 2007 and planned to renovate the space not only for their nonprofit but to reopen it for touring acts under a new name, “The Historic Big 10 Ballroom.”

While remodeling the main stage is a larger undertaking, Day helped remodel the venue's lobby and even built a smaller stage for more intimate performances called “The Little Big 10.”

She worked with HGTV show hosts Taniya Nayak and Shane Duffy, as well as over 40 crew members, to help with the design and remodel over a hectic 15 weeks.

Day said she was texting or calling the builders and producers almost daily as problems arose.

“We had a gas leak,” Day said, listing the things that went wrong during the remodel. “We had uneven floors, uneven ceilings. Lowe’s made several design changes, so we had to make alterations. Then we had time constraints.”

Day finished the remodel early despite the challenges and was rewarded with being the season premiere this month.

While she worked on the remodel, Lowe’s and HGTV executives would visit to see the progress and also get a tour of Tulsa. She showed them around town, and most of the locations shot around Tulsa in the show were her suggestions.

Day said the whole experience made her proud to be a born-and-raised Tulsan and that she fell in love with the filming process.

Day said filming a remodel was something new to her but exhilarating. She had to set up GoPro cameras to capture what she and her subcontractors were doing while hosts were not there, as well as have the house in different phases so the producers and hosts had things to film when visiting.

It ranged from keeping a wall up for demolition to not painting a room, as well as being ready for any changes the producers wanted.

“It was a totally different animal, and I loved it,” said Day. “Oh my God, I love it. It was a dream come true.”

Day’s dream of being on HGTV began in 2013 after she interviewed with the channel in 2013. Although she wasn’t chosen, the dream was kept alive.

Day said she has been a builder-remodeler for over 18 years with her business, Dana Build and Design. She was the only female remodeler among the 25 interviewees this season and said she wants to be an inspiration for girls considering careers in the male-dominated construction industry.

"Build it Forward" is a collaboration between HGTV and Lowe’s Hometowns program, which is investing $100 million into rebuilding and revitalizing local communities across the U.S. The grant began in 2021 and has a five-year commitment. “Build It Forward” is just one way these funds are being allocated, as Lowe’s has over 100 projects being completed per year, according to its website.

Day said she often speaks to schools about construction careers and is proud she can now share her message on a national scale through “Build It Forward.”

“I’m showing young ladies that you can have a career in construction,” Day said. “We need you. You can be in HVAC, you can be an electrician, a plumber or a builder like myself.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.