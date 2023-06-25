The longevity of Hawley Design speaks to the unique quality and creativity of the furniture sold there.

Hawley has been "keeping Tulsa modern since 1979," as its website states. That's just an incredible amount of time for any business, much less a furniture store that has to compete with the likes of big-box chains and online sources such as Wayfair and Amazon.

But here's the secret... Well, actually, several secrets, owner and founder Mark Hawley explained.

You don't have to assemble Hawley furniture yourself like things you purchase online. Also, it won't fall apart once it has reached its final form.

But what really makes their furniture stand out is that Hawley furniture is whimsical, handmade, unique and artistic. It can be literally anything that the consumer dreams up in his or her head.

Hawley's father was a mechanical engineer with a penchant for woodworking, so Hawley grew up with access to a better-than-average woodshop.

"Since I was a little kid, I was always in the garage making stuff: furniture, wood pieces, you name it," Hawley said.

After attending Barnard Elementary and Edison High School, he went to the University of Oklahoma to get a degree in product design.

"In Oklahoma, it was a new idea. There were not a lot of kids in those classes. I would go home on the weekend and make a table, or chair, whatever for class and come back to school. There was a shop there, but I had a much better shop at home," Hawley said.

His first job was at a design shop in OKC at 10th Street and Klein. He did woodworking at night, honing his skills "making whatever." He took the first chance to move back to Tulsa and work with a friend, eventually opening his own store.

"It is weird how time flies. It is still challenging trying to make custom furniture," Hawley said. "People know that they can buy a coffee table on Wayfair for $400, where a custom table might be $1,500 to $1,800.

"Clients that understand that appreciate quality, usually," he said.

Hawley Design sells some preferred lines that they do not make themselves. To create the custom pieces, the talented master woodworkers consult with customers to bring their dreams to life.

"People come in with a picture and say they want it like this but different wood, or it is something they can't find or another configuration... And we build them to last," he said.

You can find Hawley Design at the new 4,000-square-foot store at 710 S. Lewis Ave. They also have a little showroom at the location where the woodshop is at 1416 E. Fifth Court.

Now that they have wall space in the new store, they have decided to start featuring fine art for sale, he said. So if you have not stopped by the new shop in a while, you'll find more there to buy than before.

Hawley said he has had some national exposure, including pieces on "Star Trek" and others featured in wedding magazines. Signature pieces include the Ripple line, the matchbox wall art and the Sitting Image Chairs, which feature images of pop culture icons.

"We have done work in Tulsa that is not just furniture pieces; we do commercial jobs," Hawley said, including designs at the Mayo Hotel, University of Tulsa and the new Mondo's restaurant in Brookside.

Many Tulsans have seen that Frank Lloyd Wright's historic Westhope home, 3700 S. Birmingham Ave., recently went on the market. But you may not know that Hawley has some pieces featured in the home.

A dining table and chairs in the home were designed and built by Ross Felice and Mark Hawley. Their design was inspired by the famous Frank Lloyd Wright high-backed chair to fit the home's design.

Just last year, the team in Hawley's woodshop rebuilt the dining room table top. Photos of the table and chairs were published by Architectural Digest and Vogue in articles highlighting actress Sophia Bush's Tulsa wedding, as she and husband Grant Hughes had a dinner party at Westhope the evening before their wedding celebration at Philbrook.

Hawley feels fortunate to have been able to follow his dream of furniture design for so many years. And he's thankful for the support of the Tulsa community.

"You try to be creative and make a living paying the bills and you like what you do... a lot of people don't like what they do after some time. I really do, and I appreciate the people who have supported us over the years in Tulsa."