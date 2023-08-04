Tulsa Foundation for Architecture and Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry are teaming up to present a Tulsa Art Deco Tour & Artist Talk 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The tour features the launch of Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry’s Tulsa Art Deco Collection.

Rachel Rose Dazey, Dillon Rose founder and the collection’s designer, will discuss her inspiration and creative process, while TFA provides historic context for the properties on which the collection is based. Jewelry will be available for viewing and purchase as part of this event, which also includes wine and hors d'oeuvres.

Featured Tulsa Art Deco properties include the Philcade, the Tulsa Club, the ONG building, the Pythian Building and more.

“One of TFA’s core values is collaboration, so we’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with Dillon Rose to present a new take on our popular art deco tour. The work that Dillon Rose creates is exquisite, and it will be fascinating to see how Dazey draws inspiration for this collection from iconic Tulsa art deco buildings and translates that inspiration into wearable works of art,” TFA’s Executive Director Amber Litwack said.

Dazey’s Tulsa art deco collection is inspired by her lifelong fascination with the city’s architecture.

“As a young child, I wandered the streets of downtown Tulsa with a strained neck, looking up and admiring the ornate details of tall art deco columns,” Dazey said. “The attention to detail and streamlined design has inspired multiple jewelry pieces throughout my career. It’s extremely fulfilling to now be designing an entire jewelry collection inspired by the architecture I’ve admired since childhood. The gemstones I’ve saved for this collection are absolutely stunning, and I can’t wait to unveil them in one-of-a-kind art deco pieces."