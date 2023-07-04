This is an excerpt from a story that published in the Feb. 17, 2023, edition of Tulsa World:

About 15 minutes east of Tulsa, a one-of-a-kind property is still up for grabs.

The Thompson Mansion, 8350 West 590 Road in Inola, went up for auction in April 2022 for a price of $7.9 million. Nearly a year later, the estate remains on the market, but with a significant price drop. The property is now selling for $3.9 million.

Built in 1989, the Thompson Mansion is a massive estate, containing eight bedroom-suites, 11 full bathrooms and two half bathrooms on 28 acres, which are included with the property.

While the owner is waiting for the right buyer, those who are curious can enjoy a two-night stay for about $2,500 through Airbnb.

Yes, access to the 35,000-gallon indoor saltwater pool and spa is included, along with rooms for up to nine guests, but those looking to host an event need to go through a venue-management firm.

Something about the Thompson Mansion that’s especially appealing is the property’s location and the vast amount of land. Though the home is remote, it’s situated next to U.S. 412, making it easy to travel to Tulsa and the surrounding areas.

The 23,244-square-foot home features four full bars, a large ballroom and an outdoor patio area. The Thompson Mansion comes fully furnished, including the previous owners’ furnishings by designers such as Michael Amini, an art collection with works from artists like Yuri Gorbachev, and luxurious chandeliers.

The home is now listed through Realtor Madrienna Rorex.

