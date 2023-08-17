Wildflower Market, a plant store and boutique at 3314 S. Peoria, is now Wildflower Wine Jungle, co-owner Erin Danyelle announced Thursday.

The shop, which specializes in plants, handcrafted art and gifts, is now serving a selection of wines and craft beers from local breweries.

The public is invited to stop by during the official rebrand opening weekend Friday and Saturday Aug. 25 & 26 from noon to 11 p.m. Customers can purchase beverages from the new menu, and there will be music and complimentary snacks.

“We wanted to create a welcoming space where people could gather with friends to browse, pot their own plant, or simply enjoy each other’s company,” said Danyelle. “We’ve added some comfortable seating spaces, and we’re offering a selection of some of our favorite wines and local beers. With our expanded hours, we think it will be a perfect spot to start or end your evening out, too.”

Danyelle opened Wildflower in Brookside in January of 2022 with the plan of eventually adding a wine bar. In addition to a large variety of plants – everything from sturdy houseplants to tropical varieties – the boutique specializes in local handcrafted art, candles, soaps, jewelry and infused oils, among other unique gift items.

Wildflower also offers “PYOP,” or a "pot your own plant" station, with a homemade blend of houseplant soil and a selection of plant cuttings, where customers can create their own potted plant to take home.

A music lover and Tom Petty fan, Danyelle found inspiration for the shop’s name in Petty’s 1994 album, Wildflowers. Danyelle encourages her customers to enjoy some quality time with Fig, the resident shop cat, while they sip their favorite beverage or pot a plant.