The 25th Annual Maple Ridge Neighbors Home and Garden Tour is slated for 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 in the historic neighborhood.

Maple Ridge will host six properties, some with tours of the home and garden and others highlighting just the beautiful landscaping. Two of the six properties are over 100 years old, and one is new construction.

Tickets are $20 in advance at mapleridgeneighborhood.com or $25 day of the event at any of the homes.

There will be refreshments and entertainment at select homes.

The proceeds from the tour will help fund neighborhood efforts such as beautification and maintenance of shared green spaces and islands and also will supplement sponsorships for yearly events.

Maple Ridge is located between 15th and 31st Streets and Peoria Avenue to Riverside Drive.

The addresses of the properties are:

1030 E. 18th St.

2132 S. Norfolk Ave.

1125 Woodward Blvd.

208 E. 26th St.

1018 Sunset Drive

3026 S. Detroit Ave.

For more information: Jane Butts, 918-625-7345, or Mary Jo Sartain, 918-798-1582.

