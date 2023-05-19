Tulsa Botanic Center is celebrating the first bloom spike on its Agave parryi with a contest to see who can guess the huge plant's final height.

Agave parryi are sometimes called century plants because it can take 10, 20 or more years before they will bloom. This plant was planted in the Mediterranean Terrace just before the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces opened in October 2015.

The flower stalk begins growing from the center of the rosette and can grow to heights of 10-20 feet. It grows up to 20 or so side branches off the main stalk, with clusters of flower buds that will open to reveal yellow flowers, according to information posted on the Botanic Garden's website and social media.

After blooming, the rosette will die but will likely produce shoots or “pups” that can be used to cultivate a new plant.

Agave parryi is native to parts of Arizona, New Mexico and west Texas, as well as northern Mexico. It is known for being one of the more cold-hardy agaves.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden horticulture staff is watching the bloom spike and having a contest for guessing the height (from the ground to the tip of the bloom spike) it will reach when it’s fully blooming.

You can enter your prediction at the Botanic Garden or on the form that is available on its website, tulsabotanicgarden.org.

The closest or correct answer will win a one-year individual membership to the Garden. If there is more than one entry with the correct answer, they will draw one winner from all the correct entries.

Follow Tulsa Botanic Garden's social media or website to watch the bloom's progress.