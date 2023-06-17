Tim Lawrence had no intention of writing a book about disco. Then he met David Mancuso.

Lawrence, a native of Great Britain, had come to the United States in the 1980s to work on a doctorate degree in literature at Columbia University in New York City. But he was also spending a great deal of time and money immersing himself in the burgeoning house music scene there.

A professor who knew of Lawrence’s interests suggested he do a book about dance culture and suggested he get in touch with Mancuso.

“I won’t say it was like meeting Moses,” Lawrence said with a wry laugh. “But David did have the look of a biblical prophet about him. His appearance was quite disheveled, but there was almost a real sense of passion and intensity about him.”

During the 1970s, Mancuso had run an ongoing series of dance gatherings at his home, in what had been an industrial loft space in downtown New York City. It became known as The Loft, and as a place where anyone was welcomed, as long as they came to be immersed in the music Mancuso played.

That became the start of Lawrence’s 2004 book, “Love Saves the Day: A History of American Dance Music Culture, 1970-1979,” published by Duke University Press.

Lawrence’s book, based on years of interviews with some of the people who were involved in the underground DJ scene, was one of the first scholarly works on this genre of American dance music that treated what the participants were doing seriously.

It was also an inspiration for the newest exhibit at the Woody Guthrie Center. The exhibit is also titled “Love Saves the Day,” but has a different subtitle: “The Subterranean History of American Disco.”

The title comes from the name of a party Mancuso held on Valentine’s Day in 1970, which is considered the birthday of The Loft, as well as the underground DJ culture that would ultimately lead to the emergence of disco music in popular culture.

“It might seem odd for the Woody Guthrie Center to host a disco exhibit,” said Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “But this exhibit has a broader examination of popular music culture as a site of progressive engagement — as Guthrie understood.”

In addition, Shaw said, “Visitors can expect to come away with an appreciation of key innovations in postwar music culture, the rise of DJ and disco culture and its influence on hip-hop, punk and new wave music.”

Lawrence worked with Chloe Fourte, programs and events manager at the American Song Archives, the umbrella organization that oversees the Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan centers, to curate the exhibit, which opened to the public Thursday, June 15.

One of the key words in the exhibit’s title is “Subterranean,” which points to the fact that this aspect of popular culture was created to operate in the margins of society.

“Part of the reason was that there was no legal status for the sort of gatherings Mancuso was hosting,” Lawrence said. “So it was exclusive in that way, but not in order to keep people out, but to keep people safe.”

The fact that, when Mancuso and other DJs began creating the soundtracks of nights of dancing and the spaces in which people could indulge in said dancing, LSD being the drug of choice was another reason for the underground nature of this culture.

“Because nothing could charge up a party quite like LSD,” Lawrence said. “It was a drug that broke down boundaries, and once the boundaries were down, all sorts of things could happen.

“Mancuso famously said that there was no one checking people’s sexuality or racial identity at the door, which made the Loft a place that those who were on the margins of society a kind of sanctuary or refuge,” he said. “This included Black people, Latinos, the queer community, women. It was a place where they could come together and for a few hours escape all the pressures of the real world.”

The secretive nature of the early days of dance and DJ culture proved to be a particular challenge when putting together the “Love Saves the Day” exhibit, Fourte said.

“This was very experiential movement — something you could only truly understand by taking part,” Fourte said. “And that is very difficult to convey in a static exhibit.”

Because of the secretive nature of the gatherings, and the fact that in the early 1970s it was a crime for men to be seen dancing together in public, most of the DJs banned cameras.

“So there isn’t a lot of photographic elements to be had,” Lawrence said.

However, Fourte and Lawrence managed to unearth footage from Nicky Siano’s highly influential downtown party space, the Gallery, and archival footage of the July 1979 “Disco Sucks!” riot at Comiskey Park in Chicago, which marked the culmination of the anti-disco movement.

Fourte also tracked down contemporary articles, from both the mainstream press of the day, as well as contemporary underground publications, that help provide a glimpse into this world that ultimately grew to influence popular music for decades.

Lawrence pointed to a number of songs, such as “Love’s Theme,” by the Love Unlimited Orchestra, that first gained popularity in the underground scene, which led to it ultimately reaching the top of the charts in 1974.

One room of the “Love Saves the Day” exhibit is set to evoke the sort of atmosphere of Mancuso’s Loft, with streamers, balloons, comfortable seating, and a spinning glitter ball. It also contains a turntable and other audio equipment, connected to two Klipschorn speakers, that will play selections from about 35 albums that were hallmarks of the early days of what would be called “disco.”

“For people like Mancuso, it was truly all about the music,” Lawrence said. “That’s why a lot of the records we use are ones that people wouldn’t associate with disco, such as ‘Woman’ by Barrabas, the live version of James Brown’s ‘Sex Machine,’ and ‘Hit and Run’ by Loleatta Holloway. Anything that people could dance to was fair game.

“And while this room isn’t going to approximate what it was like in The Loft, it will give people something of a taste of what it was like,” he said.

The exhibit also includes items that reflect how the underground world of DJs developed into the mainstream sound of disco, epitomized by the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever” and its best-selling, ubiquitous soundtrack album, which transformed the Bee Gees into one of the most successful acts in pop music history.

It also references the backlash against disco that arose not long after “Saturday Night Fever,” culminating in the 1979 “Disco Demolition Night” at Chicago’s Comiskey Park, when a crate of disco records was blown up as a publicity stunt during a baseball game.

Lawrence, however, said that it would take something more than a bit of fireworks to end disco.

“That wasn’t the death of disco,” he said. “It just went back underground. It would take AIDS, crack cocaine and real estate inflation in New York City to really put an end to that scene.

“And that is sad in a way, because this movement was all about transcendence and release,” Lawrence said. “It was a way of giving people — again, if only for a few hours — a sense of hope, that there was a way to bring people together. And I think that something that’s still very important today.”

