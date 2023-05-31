Three unique collections of American art and history — from the epic landscapes of Thomas Moran to first-hand accounts of life in Tulsa's historic Greenwood district — that are part of the permanent collection of the Gilcrease Museum will now be available online to the general public, as well as the scholarly community.

Many of the items in these collections, which together provide a unique perspective on 150 years of American history and visual expression, have never been previously researched or available for public view online.

The three collections are the Eddie Faye Gates Tulsa Race Massacre Collection; Indigenous Paintings at Gilcrease Museum; and the Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran Collection at Gilcrease Museum. The three collections will add more than 4,600 items to the museum's existing online resources.

The project was funded through two grants to Gilcrease Museum – one from the Henry Luce Foundation, the other from the Institute of Museum and Library Services – that totaled almost $1.2 million.

Gilcrease Museum is currently in the process of building a new facility on the site of the original museum, and has been implementing programs that will help maintain the museum's presence in the community during the construction, which is expected to take until at least late 2024.

“This is an amazing opportunity to throw the doors wide open for everyone to experience these important collections virtually while we construct a new Gilcrease Museum that will once again welcome in-person visitors from around the world for exhibits and experiences,” said Susan Neal, the museum’s executive director. “These collections represent a monumental moment in Gilcrease Museum’s quest to make our important and unique collections accessible and known as they never have been.”

The Eddie Faye Gates Tulsa Race Massacre Collection was presented to Gilcrease in 2020 as a gift from the Eddie Faye Gates family. Gates was a researcher, author, historian, educator and community activist whose life’s work provides an invaluable window into the lived experiences of Black North Tulsans from the early 20th century to approximately 2010. Gates died in December 2021, a little more than six months after the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.

The initial portion of the collection available online features more than 700 photos and 42 hours of video, including Gates’ interviews with survivors of the May 31-June 1, 1921, Tulsa Race Massacre and other community members with stories of North Tulsa history. Teacher resource guides, which use elements from the collection, are also available.

The Indigenous Paintings at Gilcrease Museum collection, which was funded by the Luce Foundation, includes 47 Indigenous artists and 1,500 paintings, many never researched or imaged since they became part of the museum's permanent collection.

Eighty paintings are accompanied by essays that use new research, largely gathered through oral interviews with the artists, their relatives or tribes, to provide Indigenous perspectives and interpretations. The collection also features biographies of 10 important Oklahoma Indigenous artists, including Norman Akers, Woody Big Bow, Jim Lacy Red Corn, Brummett Echohawk, Joan Hill, Ruthe Blalock Jones, Stephen Mopope, Narcissa Chisholm Owen, Lois Smokey / Bou-ge-Tah, and Marian Terasaz.

The Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran Collection at Gilcrease Museum represents the first time Gilcrease's unparalleled collection of the works of Thomas Moran and his wife, Mary Nimmo Moran, has been available in its entirety online.

The collection includes 2,375 items — oil paintings, watercolors, drawings, etchings, personal sketchbooks, letters, diaries and photographs — that provide an essential resource for understanding Thomas and Mary Nimmo and many issues of their time, offering a wealth of avenues for investigating their varied art and its implications.

Of particular interest in this collection is the significant body of work by Mary Nimmo Moran. She enjoyed recognition for her printmaking during the American etching revival of the 1880s and 1890s, and was the first woman to join professional etching societies in New York and London. But, beyond her lifetime, she has been little-known and largely overshadowed by her husband who achieved fame with his portrayals of the American West.

The online collection includes essays on 90 artworks that curators selected for focused study and analysis.

To view these collections, as well as the more than 30,000 items already publicly accessible online: gilcrease.org.