Marco’s Pizza is conducting a special sweepstakes for free pizza and more to encourage new diners to sample the company's food at its newest Tulsa-area location, at 8103 S. Sheridan Road.

Every order placed at the new location will be entered in a sweepstakes, with prizes that include free pizza from Marco's for three months, six months or one year.

In addition, the new location is offering pizzas for half-price when ordered online. Marco’s Pizza Tulsa is also offering certain pizzas at 50% off menu-price when ordered online from the Hot Deals section of the online menu.

The offers will be available through Sept. 10.

For more information, go to marcos.com.